Alex Wood Free Agency Update: Athletics in agreement with veteran pitcher on a deal

On Saturday, the Oakland Athletics announced they reached a deal with former San Francisco Giants pitcher Alex Wood. The particulars of the deal have yet to be reported, but the deal is pending a physical.

Wood had been with the Giants since the 2021 season. During that time, he has posted a 23-21 record with a 4.41 ERA while striking out 357 batters. He will join a rotation that headlines Paul Blackburn and Luis Medina.

Last season, Wood finished the year with a 5-5 record and a 4.33 ERA. He saw his walk rate drop from previous seasons, but so did his strikeout rate. It will be interesting to see how he performs in 2024.

Oakland Athletics' rotation got a lot clearer with the emergence of Alex Wood

San Francisco Giants v San Diego Padres (via Getty Images)

There were some question marks regarding the Athletics rotation now with Alex Wood emerging. JP Sears, Paul Blackburn, and Luis Medina are set as the starters for the upcoming season.

Outside of them, Ken Waldichuk, whose status for spring training is up in the air, will also be one of the team's starters. That left the team to decide between Osvaldo Bido, Joe Boyle, or Mitch Spence as the fifth starter.

Neither of the three have much experience, and the team felt better about signing a veteran like Alex Wood. He will likely slot in at the top of the rotation.

Not much will be expected from this organization this upcoming season. They play in a tough AL West division that includes the Houston Astros and the defending World Series champs, the Texas Rangers.

They finished the 2023 season in last place with a 50-112 record, the worst in the league. It does not look like this team will be much different in 2024.

