Alex Wood's wife Suzanna drops 4-word reaction to Dodgers SS Chris Taylor's son Theo's adorable moment with mom

LA Dodgers utility man Chris Taylor and his wife Mary are fresh off organizing their second annual Polar Plunge fundraiser at the Manhattan Beach Pier on Sunday. The fundraiser was part of their CT3 Foundation and the proceeds will benefit the Los Angeles Fire Department and the Friendship Foundation.

Over 400 participants including most of Taylor's Dodgers teammates made their presence felt to take the chilly waters of the Pacific Ocean head-on.

On Tuesday, Mary uploaded a photo dump which mostly included photos from their fundraiser. Apart from that it also included photos of their son, Theo, who was born on Nov. 17, 2023.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In one photo, Mary is holding Theo as he curiously reaches for a flower she’s offering him.

Trending

Among the many reactions from friends and fans, one notable comment came from Suzanna Villa, the wife of former Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood. She excitedly wrote:

"Theo in his trunks!!!!!"

Reactions to Mary's post

Chris Taylor and Mary speak on their contribution to the Friendship Foundation

While one-third of the funds raised through Sunday's Polar Plunge event went to the LAFD, the rest went to the Friendship Foundation, which is focused on helping children and young adults with disabilities.

The foundation is currently in the works of building a campus at Redondo Beach where it will be providing vocational training to those with disabilities.

The Taylors have often been a dear contributor to the foundation. Even last year, when they held their first Polar Plunge, they donated the proceeds entirely to the foundation.

"I don't have anyone in my life that I knew personally that had intellectual or developmental disabilities before I met the Friendship Foundation," Mary said via MLB.com. "And I think that shows the problem that people with special needs face, that they're not really able to become part of the community in the way they're fully capable of.

"The Friendship Foundation was extremely generous and on board with adding them, and we're just excited to help them out," Taylor said.

Both Chris Taylor and Mary are dedicated to helping the LA community, especially those with special needs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback