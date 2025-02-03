  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • Tommy Edman's wife Kristen gives 3-word shoutout to Chris Taylor's spouse Mary for Dodgers couple's charity success

Tommy Edman's wife Kristen gives 3-word shoutout to Chris Taylor's spouse Mary for Dodgers couple's charity success

By Krutik Jain
Modified Feb 03, 2025 17:09 GMT
Colorado Rockies v Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Getty
Tommy Edman's wife Kristen gives 3-word shoutout to Chris Taylor's spouse Mary for Dodgers couple's charity success - Source: Getty

Several LA Dodgers stars, including Tommy Edman, attended Chris Taylor and his wife Mary's CTE Foundation fundraiser. The second annual Polar Plunge was hosted on Sunday at the Manhattan Beach Pier.

The event raised money for the Friendship Foundation and the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation. Over 400 participants, including several of Taylor's Dodgers teammates, attended. Each participant paid $200 to plunge into the chilly waters of the Pacific Ocean at Manhattan Beach Pier.

Edman's wife, Kristen, shared glimpses from the event and lauded Taylor and Mary for organizing such a great fundraiser. She gave a three-word shoutout to the hosts:

"Great job sis."
also-read-trending Trending

In another photo, she also captured Edman flaunting his medal, which was given to everyone participating in the plunge.

Kristen&#039;s Instagram story
Kristen's Instagram story

Chris Taylor and Mary laud their Dodgers teammates for supporting CT3 Foundation fundraiser

Last year was the inaugural edition of Chris Taylor's "Polar Plunge" in which the CT3 Foundation raised $175,000. This year, the participation is almost double, and most importantly, most of Taylor's teammates were seen in action at the Manhattan Beach Pier.

Mookie Betts, Miguel Rojas, Tommy Edman, Tanner Scott, Tyler Glasnow, Alex Vesia, Anthony Banda, Evan Phillips, Tony Gonsolin, James Outman, Ben Casparius, Emmet Sheehan and Michael Grove were among the Dodgers stars arriving Sunday morning in their beachwear ready to take the waves head-on.

youtube-cover

Taylor lauded his teammates for showing up.

"That speaks to the closeness of our guys," Taylor said via MLB.com. "We have a very close-knit group, and we support one another. It means a lot to me to have them all out here."

This year the cause is more important since the Taylor couple are performing their duty to use their platform and raise funds for those suffering from the ongoing LA wildfire, which sucked up 29 lives and destroyed billions of property.

"I think that everyone is one degree removed from someone who's been affected by the fires, so it's pretty easy to connect with it and find it in your heart to be generous," Mary Taylor said. "We're just so fortunate to be OK down here in Manhattan Beach, and I think it's our duty to give back."

According to MLB.com, the LA Fire Department received one-third of the funds raised on Sunday through the second annual Polar Plunge.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhimanyu Gupta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी