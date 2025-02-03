Tommy Edman's wife Kristen gives 3-word shoutout to Chris Taylor's spouse Mary for Dodgers couple's charity success

Several LA Dodgers stars, including Tommy Edman, attended Chris Taylor and his wife Mary's CTE Foundation fundraiser. The second annual Polar Plunge was hosted on Sunday at the Manhattan Beach Pier.

The event raised money for the Friendship Foundation and the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation. Over 400 participants, including several of Taylor's Dodgers teammates, attended. Each participant paid $200 to plunge into the chilly waters of the Pacific Ocean at Manhattan Beach Pier.

Edman's wife, Kristen, shared glimpses from the event and lauded Taylor and Mary for organizing such a great fundraiser. She gave a three-word shoutout to the hosts:

"Great job sis."

In another photo, she also captured Edman flaunting his medal, which was given to everyone participating in the plunge.

Kristen's Instagram story

Chris Taylor and Mary laud their Dodgers teammates for supporting CT3 Foundation fundraiser

Last year was the inaugural edition of Chris Taylor's "Polar Plunge" in which the CT3 Foundation raised $175,000. This year, the participation is almost double, and most importantly, most of Taylor's teammates were seen in action at the Manhattan Beach Pier.

Mookie Betts, Miguel Rojas, Tommy Edman, Tanner Scott, Tyler Glasnow, Alex Vesia, Anthony Banda, Evan Phillips, Tony Gonsolin, James Outman, Ben Casparius, Emmet Sheehan and Michael Grove were among the Dodgers stars arriving Sunday morning in their beachwear ready to take the waves head-on.

Taylor lauded his teammates for showing up.

"That speaks to the closeness of our guys," Taylor said via MLB.com. "We have a very close-knit group, and we support one another. It means a lot to me to have them all out here."

This year the cause is more important since the Taylor couple are performing their duty to use their platform and raise funds for those suffering from the ongoing LA wildfire, which sucked up 29 lives and destroyed billions of property.

"I think that everyone is one degree removed from someone who's been affected by the fires, so it's pretty easy to connect with it and find it in your heart to be generous," Mary Taylor said. "We're just so fortunate to be OK down here in Manhattan Beach, and I think it's our duty to give back."

According to MLB.com, the LA Fire Department received one-third of the funds raised on Sunday through the second annual Polar Plunge.

