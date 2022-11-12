The Aaron Judge saga continues with baseball following every twist and turn. The New York Yankees find themselves in a difficult position after allowing the contract of one of their best players to dwindle down. The four-time All-Star finds himself a free agent after completing one of the greatest seasons in modern day baseball.

There will be plenty of organizations interested in a player of Judge's caliber. Baseball writer John Shea was the latest to add his views on the subject. Shea turned to Judge's hometown of Linden, California for clues on where the slugger might end up.

"All the buzz in Linden, which is Aaron Judge's hometown, is that he's coming home...the Giants are going to be all in on this man," said Shea

Shea was speaking on the San Francisco Giants' offseason plans and touched on the club's interest in the slugger. The Giants are apparently keen on bringing Judge back to Northern California. Some fans in his home town may feel it's already a done deal.

The San Francisco Giants have the history, facilities, and most importantly, the funds to attract a player like Judge. Linden is just a two-hour drive from San Francisco and Judge was raised a Giants fan. There are plently of reasons for him to return to the Bay Area.

The San Francisco Giants are one of the favorites to sign Aaron Judge to a long-term contract

Aaron Judge looks toward the outfield after flying out against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field

The Giants are in need of a big-name player to help solve their problems. The club faces tough competition in the National League West, which has become one of the most talented divisions in baseball. They finished with a 81-81 record, third in the NL West behind the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres.

Money doesn't seem to be a factor for the Bay Area club. Giants president Farhan Zaidi was recently quoted as saying no player was out of reach from a financial standpoint. The Yankees and Giants could be set up for a massive bidding war over the offseason.

Aaron Judge finished the season leading the league in most categories. He led MLB in home runs, RBIs, runs, walks, OBP, slugging and OPS.

He will be a massive addition to any lineup in the league. It appears as if the Giants will match the Yankees all the way in what will be a historic contract for Judge.

