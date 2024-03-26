“All of this has been a complete lie” - Shohei Ohtani says former interpreter Ippei Mizuhara never informed of media inquiry into gambling scandal

Shohei Ohtani, the Los Angeles Dodgers sensation, is caught up in a shocking controversy. Allegations of illegal gambling by his former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, have cast a shadow over Ohtani's reputation.

The drama unfolded last week when Mizuhara was fired after Ohtani’s lawyers accused him of theft of millions of dollars after placing a bet with a bookmaker. Initially, Mizuhara claimed he had gambled and gotten into debt, seeking help from Ohtani.

However, things took a sharp turn when Ohtani and his team denied such allegations. The star player has claimed Mizuhara never informed him of the media investigation or his gambling debts. Ohtani's lawyers said he was the victim of "massive theft," suggesting Mizuhara misused the funds.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Ohtani said (via The Athletic):

"Last weekend in Korea, media had reached out to a representative in my camp inquiring about my potential involvement in this sports betting. Ippei never revealed to me that there was this media inquiry and to the representatives in my camp Ippei told that I on behalf of a friend paid off debt"

“All of this has been a complete lie,” Shohei Ohtani said with the help of his translator Will Iriton.

Ohtani and Ippei have been working together since 2013. The league has strict rules that prohibit players, coaches, or employees from betting and gambling on baseball or placing bets on any sport with someone running an illegal gambling business.

"Up until a team meeting, I didn't know that Ippei had a gambling addiction and was in debt." Ohtani added.

Only a thorough investigation can provide answers. In the meantime, Ohtani's reputation has taken a hit, and the baseball world waits with bated breath for the truth to come out.

Ohtani Devastated by Betrayal in Gambling Allegations

Shohei Ohtani, the Dodgers' star player, is facing allegations of illegal gambling involving his former translator, Ippei Mizuhara. The 29-year-old expressed his shock and sadness during Monday's press conference, saying:

"I’m very saddened and shocked that someone who I trusted has done this," Ohtani said.

The Japanese star added that he had never gambled and never encouraged anyone else to do so on his behalf.

“I have never bet on baseball or any other sports or never have asked somebody to do it on my behalf and I have never went to a bookmaker to bet on sport,” Shohei Ohtani said.

