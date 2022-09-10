"All dressed up with nowhere to go" - Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez yet to mend turbulent relationship as Rodriguez misses out on Yankee Stadium HOF tribute event

Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter have always had a turbulent friendship. The love-hate relationship started when they both played for the New York Yankees. It continues to this day. Since Rodriguez's blockbuster trade from the Texas Rangers to the Yankees, he and Jeter have always competed against each.

On Friday, the New York Yankees paid tribute to the legendary shortstop for his induction to the Hall of Fame. The 14-time All-Star was awarded his place among baseball's greats last September. Alex Rodriguez, however, was nowhere to be seen. Rodriguez seemed to have other plans as he posted a dapper photo of himself in a black tuxedo.

A list of Jeter's former teammates attended the event, including Andy Pettitte, Jorge Posada, CC Sabathia, Tino Martinez, and Mariano Rivera. Jeter's former manager Joe Torre, who he won four World Series alongside, was also on hand to pay tribute.

A total of 47,422 fans came to show their appreciation for the former Yankees captain, who spent two decades playing for the organization. Alex Rodriguez was not one of those fans.

Derek Jeter has always been a fan favorite among the Yankees faithful. Since his debut in 1995, he seemed to capture the hearts of the fanbase.

Alex Rodriguez was acquired from the Rangers in 2004 and played 12 seasons with the organization. Both players were pivotal in the Yankees winning the 2009 World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

There has always been tension between Jeter and A-Rod. Maybe because they are two of the best at what they do.

Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez won the 2009 World Series together beating the Philadelphia Phillies

Derek Jeter looks on from the infield against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Two of the 2009 MLB World Series

Early in their careers, the two were inseparable. They shared a 1997 "Sports Illustrated" cover that focused on star shortstops. Often, they would stay at each other's homes during away games.

When he moved to New York, Rodriguez was forced to switch positions to third base to accommodate Jeter. Rumors swirled that Rodriguez envied the attention Jeter received in the Big Apple, especially considering Rodriguez put up bigger numbers.

"Heartbeat of a Yankees Dynasty." - New York Yankees

The feud between the two was well-documented by the New York press. In some ways, they fanned the flames. Jeter once said that "the worst thing that can happen to the media is if we get along."

For the most part, they have kept their distance and chosen separate career paths. Alex Rodriguez not being present at Derek Jeter's tribute just shows that the relationship is not totally mended yet.

The crowd was loud and vibrant as Derek Jeter and his family approached the podium near home plate. It was a memorable return to Yankee Stadium for the five-time World Series champion. For Yankees fans around the globe, Derek Jeter will always hold a special place in their hearts.

