"All you got to do is just not f*ck this up" - CC Sabathia credits Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez's presence for alleviating his pressure

CC Sabathia is just hours away from his Hall of Fame induction. Sabathia played 19 seasons in the MLB, notably for the Cleveland Indians and the New York Yankees. For most people, playing for the Yankees comes with great pressure, but Sabathia recently disclosed that it was not the case for him.In his appearance on the &quot;Pivot Podcast,&quot; released on YouTube on Saturday, the 45-year-old shared how he handled playing for the Yankees.&quot;Especially for Yankee fans, like, they hold you accountable,&quot; CC Sabathia said [From 30:12]. &quot;They expect you to go out and throw seven, eight innings every time out. That's what I expect out of myself. So once I figured out nobody can put more pressure on me than I already put on myself, you know, I can figure this out.&quot;Sabathia pointed out that many make the mistake of trying to be &quot;Superman&quot; when they arrive at the Yankees, thus creating extra pressure. However, Sabathia realized that the team already had superstars, and he didn't try too hard, hence diminishing the pressure.&quot;When you come to the Yankees, especially at the time when I came, if you look around, that team was probably one of the better Yankee teams that was ever assembled. You had A-Rod at third, Jeter at short, Canó at second, Teixeira at first. Like, all you got to do is just not f*ck this up,&quot; Sabathia added.With that much elite talent around him, Sabathia realized that he didn’t have to carry the team or be perfect every night. He just had to avoid major mistakes, like giving up a big inning.CC Sabathia enjoyed not being the biggest star at the YankeesAmid the fans and media paying close attention to the Yankees, CC Sabathia found his pocket in the clubhouse, away from the fanfare. As superstars on the team faced pressure, Sabathia found it liberating to play a vital role.&quot;Like, everything that happened, they going straight to Jeter's locker,&quot; CC Sabathia said [From 31:16]. &quot;Then they going to A-Rod's locker, then they going to Mo's locker. I'm like the seventh dude on this list. Like, this is great.&quot;You know what I'm saying? So it became, you know, fun and easy once I kind of figured out, oh, I can be myself and, you know, kind of fly under the radar here.&quot;Sabathia's only World Series triumph in his career came with the Yankees in 2009. Notably, he was the ALCS MVP the same year. He was dominant in the series, going 2-0 with a 1.13 ERA and 12 strikeouts over two starts (16 innings) against the Los Angeles Angels.He pitched eight innings in both Game 1 (4-1 win, four hits, one run, seven strikeouts) and Game 4 (10-1 win, five hits, one run, five strikeouts).