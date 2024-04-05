"All that money just to lose" - Cubs fans troll Dodgers after intense 9-7 victory at Wrigley Field

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs opened up the first game of a three-game series at Wrigley Field. Friday afternoon's matchup provided a lot of excitement as the two clubs combined to score 16 runs.

However, when it was all said and done in Chicago, the Cubbies prevailed. They beat the Blue Crew 9-7, improving their record to 5-2 on the year. LA now drops to 7-3.

While being outhit 12-9, Chicago was able to push runs across the board when it mattered. Nick Madrigal and Dansby Swanson both had multiple hits on the day leading their team to victory.

Anytime the Dodgers lose, people will be quick to jump to social media to troll the organization after spending over a billion dollars in the offseason. Chicago fans did just that, taking it to the rich-spending fanbase.

"We own the fraudulent Dodgers team, all that money just to lose" - one fan posted.

"Ring season OTW" - another fan posted.

"Spending billions of dollars doesn't work it seems" - said another fan.

After their Friday victory, Cubs fans are excited about the team's potential. They look good so far in the young season, and the National League Central seems to be completely up for grabs.

"Clinch the series tomorrow" - another fan posted.

"Suzuki is that guy. He is him" - said another.

"What a game! That had a playoff atmosphere to it" - said another.

Fans are especially excited about how Seiya Suzuki has looked so far. He finished the game going 1-for-3 with three RBIs and a walk.

Cubs looking to clinch the series against the Dodgers on Saturday

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Chicago Cubs (Image via Getty)

After their big win on Friday, Cubs fans are looking for the team to take Game 2 of the series on Saturday, and close it out. Winning a series against a team as talented as the Dodgers would be a huge confidence booster.

Fans will not want to miss out on Saturday's matchup between these two. Yoshinobu Yamamoto is expected to get the start for LA, while the Cubbies will hand the ball to Jordan Wicks.

Yamamoto has struggled since transitioning to the MLB. He holds a 7.50 ERA over six innings of work. Could Saturday be the day he figures it out, or will there be a multitude of runs scored at Wrigley Field?

