ALL RISE!! Aaron Judge's mother and Roger Maris Jr. share a heartwarming moment after Yankees superstar hits 61st homer of the season

Aaron Judge let fly the baseball high in the night sky and into the left-field bullpen at the Rogers Centre to record his 61st homer of the season. This homer was no ordinary hit though. With this swing, the New York Yankees slugger is now tied with Roger Maris’ home run record of 61 in a single season.

New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays - Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees hits his 61st home run of the season in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on September 28, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Judge has now tied Roger Maris for the American League record.

After going over a week without a homer, Judge snapped it on Wednesday night against the Toronto Blue Jays. Moments after his colossal hit the stands, Aaron pointed to his mom in the stands. Yes, Aaron’s biggest fan wasn’t going to miss her son's historic moment.

Patty Judge, Aaron’s mom, was seen embracing Maris’ son, Roger Jr., after her son’s historic moment. After all, it was Roger’s father's record that Aaron had tied, and he couldn’t be happier.

“We’re not commenting tonight. We’re just soaking it all in,” Patty told Ian O’Connor of the Post after he asked her what this historic day meant to her.

Aaron Judge embraces Patty Judge and Roger Jr. after the game

New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays

Aaron Judge entered his dugout to a rapturous applause. Teammates and coaches all joined in to congratulate and hug him on this historic feat.

Post-game, Aaron headed back to the Yankee clubhouse where he hugged his mom. He also shared a light moment with Maris Jr. as the two of them warmly embraced each other. Both of them had plenty to say to each other.

Aaron had just tied Babe Ruth’s record last week, and while it took him more than a week to hit one homer, he’s finally on the top of the chart with Roger Maris. Judge has seven more games to break Maris’ all time record of homers in a single season. A single hit would take him to the top of the charts.

He is also in contention to win the AL Triple Crown, an achievement last bestowed upon Detriot Tigers' Miguel Cabrera in 2012.

How many games do you think Aaron will take to stand alone at the helm? Let us know in the comments section below.

