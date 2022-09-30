ALL RISE!! Aaron Judge's mother and Roger Maris Jr. share a heartwarming moment after Yankees superstar hits 61st homer of the season

Aaron Judge let fly the baseball high in the night sky and into the left-field bullpen at the Rogers Centre to record his 61st homer of the season. This homer was no ordinary hit though. With this swing, the New York Yankees slugger is now tied with Roger Maris’ home run record of 61 in a single season.
After going over a week without a homer, Judge snapped it on Wednesday night against the Toronto Blue Jays. Moments after his colossal hit the stands, Aaron pointed to his mom in the stands. Yes, Aaron’s biggest fan wasn’t going to miss her son's historic moment.
"Mom and Maris Jr. react to 61," - New York Yankees, Instagram
Patty Judge, Aaron’s mom, was seen embracing Maris’ son, Roger Jr., after her son’s historic moment. After all, it was Roger’s father's record that Aaron had tied, and he couldn’t be happier.
“We’re not commenting tonight. We’re just soaking it all in,” Patty told Ian O’Connor of the Post after he asked her what this historic day meant to her.
Aaron Judge embraces Patty Judge and Roger Jr. after the game
Aaron Judge entered his dugout to a rapturous applause. Teammates and coaches all joined in to congratulate and hug him on this historic feat.
"Judge's teammates react to number 61:" - YES Network, Twitter
Post-game, Aaron headed back to the Yankee clubhouse where he hugged his mom. He also shared a light moment with Maris Jr. as the two of them warmly embraced each other. Both of them had plenty to say to each other.
"Aaron Judge giving his mom, Patty, a hug, and then sharing a moment with Roger Maris Jr. outside the Yankees clubhouse" - Erik Boland, Twitter
Aaron had just tied Babe Ruth’s record last week, and while it took him more than a week to hit one homer, he’s finally on the top of the chart with Roger Maris. Judge has seven more games to break Maris’ all time record of homers in a single season. A single hit would take him to the top of the charts.
He is also in contention to win the AL Triple Crown, an achievement last bestowed upon Detriot Tigers' Miguel Cabrera in 2012.
