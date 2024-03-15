"All to see them lose" - Fans react as Yankees stars ft. Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton attend New York Rangers' NHL game in Tampa

New York Yankees fans saw their players, led by captain Aaron Judge, cheering for the New York Rangers during their NHL game on Thursday evening.

The Rangers eventually fell to a disappointing 6-3 defeat to the Tampa Bay Lightning despite the presence of their baseball stars in the stands. Fans were eager to share their thoughts on the pictures of the Yankees stars together, especially in anticipation of seeing Judge and Juan Soto in action together.

Some trolled the Rangers for losing in the presence of the MLB stars, while others were quick to focus on their favorite Yankees and predict their season ahead.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"All to see them lose," tweeted one.

"Immaculate vibes are back," added another.

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

There's much hype around the Yankees lineup ahead of the upcoming MLB season.

The addition of Juan Soto to a lineup that includes the likes of Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton is a dreaded proposition for any team in the league. They were heavily reliant on Judge last season, with the rest of the team struggling to cope with his absence.

On Thursday, New York sports fans were treated to the Yankees players having a pleasant outing, supporting the city's NHL team in the Amalie Arena. Alongside Soto, some of the other big names who were present included Aaron Judge, Gerrit Cole, Anthony Volpe and Nestor Cortes, to name a few.

Yankees captain Aaron Judge makes modelling debut with Ralph Lauren

New York Yankees star slugger Judge has made a splash in the world of fashion with his modelling debut with popular luxury brand Ralph Lauren.

The 31-year-old former MVP posed for Ralph Lauren release of their latest fragrance line, a first modelling appearance for him. Judge is currently out of MLB action due to an injury but has showcased his talents beyond the baseball park with his well-received modelling debut.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.