World Series-winning manager Joe Torre was known as a National League guy before he managed the New York Yankees.

Back in an era where National League and American League teams only faced off during the World Series, Torre had spent most of his time in the NL. Over an illustrious 50-year career as a player and a manager, the Yankees were the only AL club Torre represented. It was also the most successful spell of his career.

Joe Torre managed the Yankees from 1996-2007. Over that stint, he went on to win four World Series championships, including three in a row between 1998-2000. He won six pennants and finished with an impressive 1173-767 (.605) win-loss record with the club. It's safe to say the move to the AL suited Torre.

All-Star and World Series champion Bernie Williams had the pleasure of working with Torre over a 10-year period. The retired Yankees outfielder was recently asked about his time alongside the manager and what made him unique:

"He felt like he had something to prove because he never really was considered a winning manager," said Williams

Williams was speaking during a recent episode of the "New York Accent" podcast with Damon Amendolara.

Williams stated that Joe Torre was very loyal and that he is one of his "favorite people" in the baseball world.

Williams also touched on Torre's losing record prior to joining the Yankees. Torre had managed the New York Mets, Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals between 1977-1995. Over that 12-season stretch, he finished with an 894-1003 record. He failed to win the pennant with all three of those organizations.

A Joe Torre-led New York Yankees won the 1996 WS to break an 18-year championship drought

Bernie Williams, Joe Girardi, Joe Torre and Paul O'Neill speak on stage during David Cone's 20th Anniversary of the Perfect Game

According to Williams, Torre confessed that he "never really had the talent" that he did with the Yankees.

The 1996 team was littered with All-Star talent and future Hall of Fame players. William, Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera, Paul O'Neil, Wade Boggs, Dwight Gooden, Joe Girardi and Andy Pettitte were all part of the team that defeated the Atlanta Braves in six games.

Torre went on to lead the team to three more World Series over the next four seasons, a feat that has not been matched by any other MLB manager since.

Born in Brooklyn, New York was home to Joe Torre. He seemed to fit right in with the city, the fans, and even George Steinbrenner. Although he arrived with a shaky reputation, he established himself as one of the all-time great managers during his spell in the Bronx.

