All-Star catcher predicts Max Scherzer's impact on Blue Jays after $15,500,000 move 

Max Scherzer is a Blue Jay. The right-handed ace, who is a sure shot to Cooperstown, agreed to a one-year, $15.5 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays earlier this week. The move was on the cards as the club showed significant interest in him right from the start.

Following the move, James McCann, who played alongside Scherzer during their time with the Detroit Tigers, spoke highly of his former teammate’s relentless work ethic and leadership.

"He’s the ultimate competitor," McCann said on 'MLB Network Radio'. "He's that guy who, as a young player, is kind of intimidating because of who he is, right? He’s obviously a first-ballot Hall of Famer. His success is right there, hitting you in the face.

"But then, you also see how he goes about his work, and it’s never-ending. He’s always working to improve something, and when he’s not working on himself, he’s working to help someone else get better," he added.

The former All-Star catcher believes the three-time Cy Young winner will have a massive impact both on and off the field in Toronto.

"Getting to hear him talk with other pitchers and having conversations with myself, he's a guy who's going to help that team a lot in Toronto — not just on the field but also in the clubhouse," the veteran catcher added. "And I’m happy for Max."

Max Scherzer joins Kevin Gausman & Co. in Toronto

The Blue Jays are aiming to return to the postseason in 2025 and they have assembled quite a roster that could help them on their way there.

The signing of Max Scherzer adds to the already well-equipped starting rotation which includes Kevin Gausman, Jose Berrios, Chris Bassitt and Bowden Francis.

While there is no denying Scherzer is a generational pitcher, he may be past his prime. He's coming off an injury-marred season with the Texas Rangers, where he made only nine starts, in which he went 2-4 with a 3.95 ERA.

The injuries have troubled the hard-throwing ace last season.

Last year, he underwent a procedure to repair a herniated disk in his back. Following a successful rehab, he made his start in June before again taking off in August due to shoulder fatigue. He returned in September but after just one start, due to a hamstring injury, he was sidelined for the season.

