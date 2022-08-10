All-Star Justin Verlander and wife Kate Upton recreate an iconic 'Grease' moment as a special tribute to Olivia Newton-John

With the passing of Grammy Award-winning singer and actress Olivia Newton-John, Justin Verlander's wife, Kate Upton, came up with a creative way to pay tribute.

Newton-John passed away on August 8, 2022, at 73. Olivia's husband, John Easterling, posted a note via her Instagram account, writing:

"Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time. Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer."

On Instagram, Kate posted a photo with Justin where the pair replicated Olivia and John Travolta's iconic appearance from the romantic musical comedy "Grease" (1978).

Kirin Bhatty, Kate's make-up artist who created the classic look, commented on the photo:

"I was just thinking of this as she passed. So glad we got to channel her together!"

"So sad to hear about the passing of Olivia Newton-John yesterday… she inspired so many of us for so many years. Forever an icon!" - Kate Upton

Kate pulled off the look with elan and resembled Olivia's character Sandy in every way.

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander channeled the iconic looks from the final scene of 1978's "Grease" to pay respect to the late Olivia Newton-John

Kate, of "Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue" fame, with Justin Verlander.

Kate wore a similar-looking outfit to the one Olivia Newton-John wore in the final scene of "Grease" to pay homage to her.

The Instagram picture below is from Halloween 2016.

"Tell me about it, stud!" - Kate Upton

Upton opted for an off-shoulder black top, heavy curls, bold red lips, and a lot of sass. Justin opted for a black leather jacket, slicked-back hair, and a cigarette behind his ear.

"Grease (1978)" - Films To Films

During Halloween 2016, Kate also made her then boyfriend match footsteps to the song "You're the One That I Want" performed by the iconic duo Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta.

"Yep...Justin Verlander is a better dancer than me!" - Kate Upton

In 2016, Kate and Justin were unmarried. The pair tied the knot on November 4, 2017. Currently, Upton and Verlander share a daughter together, Genevieve. Upton and Verlander recently made a head-turning appearance at the MLB All-Star Game red carpet event.

