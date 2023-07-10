Mookie Betts is a man on a mission. With a clear objective in mind, the star outfielder of the Los Angeles Dodgers is determined to leave a lasting legacy in the game of baseball.

Betts has been on a different level this season. He has expanded his skill set by taking on the role of a shortstop in addition to his primary position in the outfield. Notably, he has been smashing home runs at an unprecedented rate, reaching a level of performance unmatched in his 10-year career.

In a recent interview with FOX Sports, Mookie Betts revealed his ultimate goal:

"I think my goal now is to become a Hall of Famer... The rings, being a team guy, asserting myself a little bit, kind of embracing the platform, all those types of things I think will be what help me get to that end goal."

Betts is set to make his maiden Home Run Derby appearance later today, when he squares off against Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the first round. Surprisingly, Betts had never seriously considered participating in the annual slugfest until this year.

It was his wife Brianna's persuasion that convinced him to seize the opportunity. Betts recognized the importance of utilizing his platform on a national stage and his wife's advice struck a chord with him.

Thus, he agreed to participate in the Home Run Derby, viewing it as a chance to add to his legacy.

Mookie Betts is having the season of his life

Mookie Betts has been defying expectations this season with his incredible slugging percentage, ranking third in baseball behind only Shohei Ohtani and Ronald Acuña Jr.

He has hit 10 home runs to lead off a game this season, the most by any player in MLB history during the first half of a season. This exceptional performance places him on track to break Alfonso Soriano's single-season record for home runs by a leadoff hitter.

Betts' dedication to the game extends beyond the field. As a new father, he now has additional responsibilities, but he remains fully committed to his career. Betts has embraced the challenge of playing multiple positions, starting games at both second base and shortstop this season.

Betts is already thinking about the next chapter of his life, both within and beyond baseball, and is determined to make the most of his remaining years in the game. Ultimately, his sights are set on leaving a lasting legacy and achieving his ultimate goal: becoming a Hall of Famer.

