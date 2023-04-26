Historically, the New York Yankees have had no problem dealing with the Minnesota Twins. The Bronx Bombers have won the season series between the two sides for 21 straight years. This season, however, turned out to be a very different story.

The Twins' 6-2 victory at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday means the club has a 4-2 record against the Yankees this season. With just one game remaining between the two sides, Minnesota has locked up the season series. The two teams split a four-game series earlier in April. The Twins have now won two straight at Yankee Stadium and are on the verge of sweeping.

After the game, Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton was asked about his team finally getting over the hump. The 2022 All-Star was shocked to hear it had been over 20 years since his club got the better of the Yankees.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ “22 years?? I was six!”



After doing some quick calculations in his head, Buxton realized what a big moment this game was. He added:

"This one felt extra good...Feels a lot like that monkey is off the back."

Buxton was likely signing up for his first Little League season when the 2001 Twins team led by Torii Hunter was dominating the Yankees on the field. That year, the Twins edged the series 4-2.

Between 2002 and 2022, the New York Yankees had a 98-38 record against the Twins in regular-season play and dominated the matchup.

Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton has had a strong start to the 2023 season

Byron Buxton of the Minnesota Twins celebrates with Carlos Correa #4 after a home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field

Byron Buxton was instrumental in Tuesday's 6-2 win in the Bronx. The 29-year-old finished with two hits, a home run, two RBIs, and a run on the night. Buxton's two-run homer off Yankees All-Star Nestor Cortes in the sixth shifted the momentum in favor of the Twins.

MLB @MLB Yard work for Byron Buxton. Yard work for Byron Buxton. https://t.co/TA1GfHhnlL

Overall, Buxton has a .244/.308/.463 slash line for the season. He has already recorded four home runs and 10 RBIs after just 22 games.

Buxton's fine form along with the return of All-Star and World Series champion Carlos Correa make this Minnesota Twins team a real threat. They are off to a strong 14-10 start and hold a three-game lead in the American League Central over the Cleveland Guardians.

