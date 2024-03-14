"All the same suitors are still in play" - MLB analyst dismisses idea of Dylan Cease's trade impacting Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery's free agency

The San Diego Padres acquired Dylan Cease in a trade with the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday. The Padres gave up four players including three prospects to get Cease on their roster.

The trade news has some wondering if it can affect the current free agency situation and create opportunities for Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery. But Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic isn’t too optimistic about speculations surrounding the ace pitchers.

“Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery have been out there all winter. They have been available ready to sign and yet nothing happened. Obviously teams feel the price is still too high or not where they want it to be,” Rosenthal said in a recent Foul Territory episode.

“So the fact that the Padres getting Cease all the same suitors is still in play for Snell and Montgomery you would think and I would expect that is not going to have any ffect. This trade is not going to have any effect on that at all.”

Rosenthal doesn’t think that the Padres’ Dylan Cease trade is going to have any effect on the current free market. Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery have been free agents this entire offseason and franchises are finding it hard to fit them in their payroll.

The clubs are possibly hesitant to sign the star pitchers considering their high salary demands.

Yankees won't acquire Blake Snell or Jordan Montgomery despite pursuing Dylan Cease - Reports

The New York Yankees offered a trade proposal to the White Sox to acquire Dylan Cease, as per Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

Although the exact details of the proposal are not known, the club’s interest in Cease led many to speculate about Blake Snell or Jordan Montgomery as potential replacements.

However, Ken Rosenthal doesn’t think that the Yankees can consider Snell or Montgomery saying:

“They didn’t try hard enough on Cease, right? So I don't know If the dynamic gets altered at all with those guys, it's still the same staring match we've been looking at all off season.”

