"All they do is talk about winning" – Bo Bichette showers praise on Blue Jays' new faces Andres Gimenez & Anthony Santander's impact

Toronto Blue Jays star Bo Bichette is looking forward to an important year in 2025. The shortstop will become a free agent after the season, making it paramount for him to perform at an elite level to secure a good contract next offseason.

Joining him in Toronto to chase down a postseason spot are Andres Gimenez and Anthony Santander. Gimenez and Nick Sandlin were traded to the Blue Jays by the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for Spencer Horwitz and Nick Mitchell. Meanwhile, Santander signed a five-year, $92.5 million deal with the Blue Jays in the offseason. He hit 44 home runs in 2024.

On Monday, during an interview with MLB Network, Bichette let his feelings known about his two new teammates.

"Yeah, I mean, for me, Andres and Anthony, they've been great. All they do is talk about winning, but they bring a good mix of fun and competitiveness. So it's been awesome getting around them," Bichette said.

Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. could be trade candidates if Toronto starts rough

Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are on walk years. Should the Blue Jays not start as postseason contenders, the two sluggers could be the first to be traded out.

While the club has at least engaged in contract negotiations with Guerrero, they haven't done the same for Bichette, which likely means he could get traded before his contract expires.

For Bo Bichette, doing well is important in 2025. If he has a similar year like 2024, teams won't quite line up to acquire him in free agency.

"Yeah, I mean, just being myself, really. Last year, I tried to be someone I wasn't. Yeah, just trying to get back to me," Bichette said.

However, the shortstop is just one year removed from becoming an All-Star. That season, he batted .306/.339/.475 en route his second All-Star selection. Last year, due to injury, he played only 81 games, hitting .225 and four home runs.

