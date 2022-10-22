New York Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman made a lot of moves to help bring the team to 99 wins, but not all were successful. Being a MLB General Manager is one of the hardest jobs in sports, as you get blamed for losses and rarely credit for the wins. The team that Cashman has built is able to challenge the best the American League has to offer, but glaring mistakes still slow them down.
The biggest move made by Brian Cashman in the offseason was the acquisition of Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa. In exchange, the New York Yankees sent Gio Urshela and Gary Sanchez to the Minnesota Twins. With the benefit of hindsight, many Yankees fans point to this move as what is holding the team back.
New York Yankees fans do not need any added motivation to criticize their team when they believe a mistake has been made.
Acquiring a player of the caliber of Josh Donaldson makes sense on paper, but has certainly not played out the way Brian Cashman hoped. Donaldson is seven years removed from his MVP season and six years removed from his last All-Star selection. Expecting him to reach those heights once again in the twelfth year of his career was a stretch.
At best, this trade is seen as a net equal, having no strong impact on the season. The Yankees still managed to win 99 games, good for second best in the American League. However, playing in New York means playing with heightened expectations. Brian Cashman and everyone in the Yankees organization are well aware of this fact.
While the Donaldson and Kiner-Falefa trade was the primary move Cashman made, they also acquired pitcher Frankie Montas. Unfortunately, Montas has also under-delivered and is another mark against Cashman. Much like players, general managers can only make so many mistakes before the team looks to move on.
The Yankees have built a strong team, but their will always be fans who expect nothing but the best.
Brian Cashman has been the decision maker for the New York Yankees since 1998
Cashman has built the Yankees for over 20 years, and some fans believe that his time is coming to an end. With the amount of money the Yankees put into their roster, a World Series championship is expected every year. They have not won it all since 2009. Some are looking for changes to be made.
Brian Cashman has done great things in his tenure with the Yankees, and only time will tell what more he can accomplish.