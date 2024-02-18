"All washed up players" - Mets fans not thrilled with team's reported interest in Luke Voit

The New York Mets have reportedly shown interest in Luke Voit and hope to get him on board before spring training. The Mets are looking at a minor-league deal with the first baseman.

The news was tweeted by reporter Andy Martino. While the team looks forward to upgrading their roster, fans are unhappy with the move and shared their reactions to Martino's post.

Many seem to be disappointed, as they feel the franchise is adding players who do not bring value to the team.

"All washed up players," wrote one fan on X.

"It’s amazing to watch how hiring a small market GM has brought us back to the Wilpon era. Been years since I had as little interest in the upcoming baseball season. Thanks Uncle Steve!" wrote another fan.

One fan said that Pete Alonso's replacement has already arrived. Here are some of the other reactions on X:

The Mets consider Voit as a fallback option

One aspect of the deal is that the Mets consider Voit a fallback option. Voit is a veteran slugger and could be a fallback option for Mark Vientos if he struggles to perform. Voit has the experience and can be powerful at the plate.

The Mets provide an option for Mark Vientos to perform, and Voit will be his backup. Voit's last stint with the Milwaukee Brewers didn't go well, as he struggled from the plate.

The 33-year-old slashed only .221/.284/.265. His strikeout rate was 36.5 percent in 74 appearances at the plate. His struggles gave him only three extra-base hits with the Brewers, making it one of his worst seasons in the majors.

Despite his rough outings with the Brewers last season, Voit has been one of the top sluggers, notably with his stint with the New York Yankees. The talented player slashed .270/.362/.519 with the Bronx Bombers and finished ninth in the NL MVP voting.

Voit will look to do his best to perform well and retain a contract with the franchise. The slugger will add power to the batting lineup and play a crucial role in the upcoming season. Given the right opportunity, Voit might record his best season yet.

