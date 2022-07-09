"Alonso should replace Harper since he wont be able to play" "Harper can't even hold a d**n bat rn" - Injured Bryce Harper's All-Star selection leaves MLB Twitter confused

Bryce Harper has made the cut for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game, becoming the first-ever fan-elected National League designated hitter.
This is Harper’s first All-Star selection since 2018, making him a six-time All-Star and quite deservingly so. The 29-year-old has a .315/.385/.599 batting line with a .985 OPS, 175 OPS+, 15 homers and 48 RBIs in 64 games.
The reigning NL MVP has been restricted to DH duty this term due to a UCL tear in his right arm. Matters only got worse after he fractured his left thumb last month.
MLB Twitter left bemused over Bryce Harper's inclusion
No one can question Harper’s inclusion based on his metrics, but his injury status certainly makes one wonder. Will he be good to go in time for the midsummer classic?
Harper underwent surgery earlier this month and has assured fans that he will return at some point during the season. It looks unlikely, however, that he will be back in time for the All-Star Game.
MLB fans on Twitter are naturally confused, with some even disappointed since they believe that Harper’s spot could have gone to someone else.
One Atlanta Braves fan, in particular, was not happy at all.
New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso was floated as a possible replacement.
Some fans, however, are not at all surprised and have suggested that Harper’s inclusion is a reward for his incredible displays.
Harper may not play, but he will have another prestigious All-Star recognition — the sixth one of his illustrious career — to show for his remarkable season.
Here is the complete list of NL and AL starters for this year's All-Star Game:
National League
C: Wilson Contreras (CHC)
1B: Paul Goldschmidt (STL)
2B: Jazz Chisholm Jr. (MIA)
3B: Manny Machado (SD)
SS: Trea Turner (LAD)
OF: Ronald Acuna Jr. (ATL)
OF: Mookie Betts (LAD)
OF: Joc Pederson (SF)
DH: Bryce Harper (PHI)
American League
C: Alejandro Kirk (TOR)
1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR)
2B: Jose Altuve (HOU)
SS: Tim Anderson (CHW)
3B: Rafael Devers (BOS)
OF: Giancarlo Stanton (NYY)
OF: Mike Trout (LAA)
OF: Aaron Judge (NYY)
DH: Shohei Ohtani (LAA)
The 2022 MLB All-Star Game is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, July 19, at Dodger Stadium.