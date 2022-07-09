"Alonso should replace Harper since he wont be able to play" "Harper can't even hold a d**n bat rn" - Injured Bryce Harper's All-Star selection leaves MLB Twitter confused

Bryce Harper has made the cut for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game, becoming the first-ever fan-elected National League designated hitter.

This is Harper’s first All-Star selection since 2018, making him a six-time All-Star and quite deservingly so. The 29-year-old has a .315/.385/.599 batting line with a .985 OPS, 175 OPS+, 15 homers and 48 RBIs in 64 games.

MLB @MLB These guys have mashed this year. These guys have mashed this year. https://t.co/oozSoARC5Q

The reigning NL MVP has been restricted to DH duty this term due to a UCL tear in his right arm. Matters only got worse after he fractured his left thumb last month.

MLB Twitter left bemused over Bryce Harper's inclusion

Bryce Harper fractured his left thumb after being hit with a pitch during the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres.

No one can question Harper’s inclusion based on his metrics, but his injury status certainly makes one wonder. Will he be good to go in time for the midsummer classic?

Harper underwent surgery earlier this month and has assured fans that he will return at some point during the season. It looks unlikely, however, that he will be back in time for the All-Star Game.

MLB fans on Twitter are naturally confused, with some even disappointed since they believe that Harper’s spot could have gone to someone else.

One Atlanta Braves fan, in particular, was not happy at all.

🎡 @ATLSportStan @MLB @bryceharper3 @chevrolet I’m officially NOT watching the all star game this year after all 3 Braves lost the starting job in the votes! After moving the all star game out of Atlanta last year now this! Thankfully we will win back to back world series so this won’t matter! Good job MLB @MLB @bryceharper3 @chevrolet I’m officially NOT watching the all star game this year after all 3 Braves lost the starting job in the votes! After moving the all star game out of Atlanta last year now this! Thankfully we will win back to back world series so this won’t matter! Good job MLB

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso was floated as a possible replacement.

Some fans, however, are not at all surprised and have suggested that Harper’s inclusion is a reward for his incredible displays.

Harper may not play, but he will have another prestigious All-Star recognition — the sixth one of his illustrious career — to show for his remarkable season.

Tokyo M42ON🌸 @m42ontheboi @kendylllynn14 @bradeyp28 @SMTuchs @MLB @bryceharper3 @chevrolet Wasn't his fault he got hurt, getting all star recognition is what he should've had from the start of June. Just because a player gets hurt doesn't mean they can't get all star recognition, Bryce will get the recognition for his performance and someone else will hit for him. @kendylllynn14 @bradeyp28 @SMTuchs @MLB @bryceharper3 @chevrolet Wasn't his fault he got hurt, getting all star recognition is what he should've had from the start of June. Just because a player gets hurt doesn't mean they can't get all star recognition, Bryce will get the recognition for his performance and someone else will hit for him.

nola is my dad @Suhhh_Kiiid @heysaraaaaa @MLB @bryceharper3



Contreras will be DH in place of him since he’s injured, but he still deserves to have this ASG on his career accolades. It’s not that hard to understand. @chevrolet That’s literally not the point of All-Star voting. He played enough games and absolutely crushed Contreras in every stat.Contreras will be DH in place of him since he’s injured, but he still deserves to have this ASG on his career accolades. It’s not that hard to understand. @heysaraaaaa @MLB @bryceharper3 @chevrolet That’s literally not the point of All-Star voting. He played enough games and absolutely crushed Contreras in every stat.Contreras will be DH in place of him since he’s injured, but he still deserves to have this ASG on his career accolades. It’s not that hard to understand.

Here is the complete list of NL and AL starters for this year's All-Star Game:

National League

C: Wilson Contreras (CHC)

1B: Paul Goldschmidt (STL)

2B: Jazz Chisholm Jr. (MIA)

3B: Manny Machado (SD)

SS: Trea Turner (LAD)

OF: Ronald Acuna Jr. (ATL)

OF: Mookie Betts (LAD)

OF: Joc Pederson (SF)

DH: Bryce Harper (PHI)

American League

C: Alejandro Kirk (TOR)

1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR)

2B: Jose Altuve (HOU)

SS: Tim Anderson (CHW)

3B: Rafael Devers (BOS)

OF: Giancarlo Stanton (NYY)

OF: Mike Trout (LAA)

OF: Aaron Judge (NYY)

DH: Shohei Ohtani (LAA)

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, July 19, at Dodger Stadium.

