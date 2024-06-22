“Already can’t handle the pressure”; “Here comes the downfall” - Fans react as Carlos Rodon shows frustration in Yankees dugout after tough outing

Carlos Rodon got the start for the New York Yankees on Friday as they took on the Atlanta Braves. The Bronx Bombers were looking to avenge their rough loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday.

However, they would struggle against Atlanta, and Rodon would not go very far. He went just 3.2 innings, giving up seven runs on 11 hits, and was visibly frustrated in the dugout.

Rodon could be seen getting into an argument with team pitching coach Desi Druschel. It is unclear what Rodon is frustrated about, but he will have to get over it and prepare for his next outing.

After starting the season well, fans were waiting for Rodon to falter. After last year's disastrous season, the fanbase has the lefty on a tight leash.

"Already can't handle the pressure time to go to Cancun" - one fan posted.

"Here comes the downfall" - posted another.

"Toxic in the clubhouse' - posted another.

This was the last thing Yanks fans wanted to see on Friday. Over the last two games, the Bronx Bombers pitching staff has looked like a shell of itself.

"There seems to be something in the air this week" - said another fan.

"His secondary stuff has left the building" - said another.

"And there he is. Was wondering how long it would take for this Carlos to show up" - said another.

This performance will certainly hurt his numbers after starting the season with a 9-3 record and a 3.28 ERA. Hopefully, the lefty can bounce back after this one.

Yankees pitching staff has faltered with the recent performances of Carlos Rodon and Luis Gil

New York Yankees - Carlos Rodon (Image via USA Today)

The Yankees started the season leading all teams in ERA. That was until yesterday, after Luis Gil lasted just 1.1 innings, giving up seven runs on eight hits while walking two batters.

Coming into the weekend, the Yanks now hold the third-lowest ERA but will drop some spots after Carlos Rodon's performance. They cannot continue this trend, especially after getting Gerrit Cole back in the rotation.

Marcus Stroman is expected to get the start for New York on Saturday. All eyes will be on him as he looks to get his club back on track after a rough series against the Baltimore Orioles. However, the Yanks will have their work cut out for them as Charlie Morton will be on the bump for Atlanta.