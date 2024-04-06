"Already in October form" - Fans aim jibe at Spencer Strider after lackluster showing against Diamondbacks

Atlanta Braves fans have taken to social media in disappointment after Spencer Strider’s underwhelming performance against the Arizona Diamondbacks. In a game that showcased the pitcher’s struggles, Braves fans expressed their concerns as Strider allowed 7 hits, 5 runs, and issued 3 walks in just 5 innings of play. Despite managing to strike out 4 batters, Strider couldn’t contain the D-Backs’ offense, leading to a wave of furious fans.

Strider, selected as the starter for the Braves’ home opener, was also selected for Opening Day last Thursday when the team beat the Philadelphia Phillies in Citizens Bank Park. Strider pitched for a total of six innings, allowing 3 hits, two runs and two walks. Despite this regular performance, the Braves were able to beat Philadelphia by a score of 9-3.

"Already in October form." - Joked one fan.

The Arizona Diamondbacks kept up their first inning-dominance against Spencer Strider on Friday.

With a strong showing against the Atlanta Braves, the Diamondbacks kept up their solid start to the season. In the first inning, second baseman Ketel Marte set the tone with a leadoff home run, making it the sixth of his career. The momentum kept going when Eugenio Suarez hit a clutch two-run double that helped the D-Backs score three runs in the first inning.

"Cy Young season I was told." - Added another fan.

This strong start is typical of Arizona’s dominant offensive play in the opening frames throughout the season. It is the sixth time in just eight games that the Diamondbacks have scored at least two runs in the first inning alone.

With a batting line of .476/.522/.952 and a remarkable 1.472 OPS in the first inning, the Arizona Diamondbacks have been relentless, scoring 15 runs, 5 doubles, 5 home runs, and 15 RBI, while being walked 4 times.

The Atlanta Braves have had a good start to the 2024 MLB season too, as they currently top the National League East. However, their performance has not been what has previously been expected. With a record of 3-2, a loss to the Diamondbacks could place them at .500 with some tough series ahead. The ongoing series will continue through Sunday.

