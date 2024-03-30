“Always dripped" - Fans enamored by Mookie Betts' Opening Day Dodgers-themed Jordans 

The star of the LA Dodgers, No. 50 Mookie Betts, turned up in style on Opening Day of the 2024 MLB season ahead of game day against the St. Louis Cardinals. Betts wore casual khaki pants with a white tee and a full-sleeve open overall. But what caught people's attention were his custom-designed Dodgers-themed Jordan sneakers.

Expand Tweet

Across the famous Nike streak, the white and light blue-colored sneakers had "Dodgers" and his jersey number "50" written over them. Fans were quick to jump on the X/Twitter post and voice their comments about his outfit, especially the sneakers. Most fans were seemingly awe-struck at Betts' fashion sense, from head to toe:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Always dripped"

Expand Tweet

Mookie Betts was in immaculate form in Game 1 against the Cardinals, smashing a solo home run, raking in multiple hits and scoring three runs in the contest to win the tie, 7-1.

Right out of the blocks, Betts has been amazing since the start of the current season. His style statement is on another level, and it feels like he is doing everything right, both on and off the field.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Mookie Betts is one of the most fashion-forward MLB players

Mookie Betts never runs out of fashion; day in and day out, he has been mesmerizing baseball fans not only with his brute onfield talent but also with his fashion sense. Betts makes a fashion statement whenever he headlines an event or enters the stadium for game day in the big leagues.

Expand Tweet

Betts looked amazing in a red suit at the 2018 All-Star Red Carpet Show. Next, during the 2019 All-Star weekend, Betts wore a fedora jacket for the entirety of the week with no shirts. During the 2022 All-Star weekend, he gave off proper Hawaiian beachy vibes as he wore a white shirt that had some peculiar beachy designs on it.

Expand Tweet

That's not it. Last year, during the MLB Player's Awards, he turned up in an all-black suit with black shades and a black hat, which gave an eccentric British spy-like feel to his ensemble. Betts is widely regarded as one of the top five fashion-forward ballplayers in the MLB.

What do you think of Mookie Betts' fashion sense? Do you like his style choices? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.