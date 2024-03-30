“Always supporting you” - Astros star Yordan Alvarez's wife Monica shares exhilarating Opening Day moment while cheering on her husband

Yordan Alvarez' wife, Monica Alvarez, took to Instagram on Thursday to post a story about her husband coming to the plate for his maiden at-bat on the opening day of the 2024 MLB season at Minute Maid Park.

She cheered Yordan on from the stands behind the base plate and captioned her story as follows:

"Always supporting you"

Screenshot from Monica Alvarez's story on Instagram

Monica Quiros, as she was known before marrying Yordan Alvarez, is a Cuban native, just like Alvarez.

She and her family relocated to Tampa, Florida, where most of her family members found work after crossing the border. She studied and spent her entire childhood and adulthood in the US.

Monica and Yordan Alvarez have a daughter, Mia, born on Nov. 6, 2018, and a son, Jordan, who was born on July 2, 2021. Monica Quiros married Yordan in 2021 after a few years of dating.

She's one of the recognized figures in the stands inside Minute Maid Park, cheering her husband during most home game days of the Houston Astros in the MLB. She was even seen cheering Alvarez on during the Grapefruit League this season.

Yordan Alvarez and Monica post adorable family pictures on social media

Monica and Yordan Alvarez post heartfelt moments of their life, especially the kids, on Instagram.

Monica, a full-time mother, takes care of both her kids, with Yordan adoring both Mia and Jordan and looking to spend as much time as he can with them amidst the tiring MLB season.

Yordan Alvarez also shares pics of his kids and supportive wife on Instagram. During Christmas last year, he posted some adorable pictures with his nuclear family members and captioned the image "Familia (family)."

Alvarez, a dedicated ballplayer, has been pivotal to the Houston Astros since starting his big league career in 2019.

