Alyssa Nakken of the San Francisco Giants makes history, becomes first woman to coach on-field in Major League Baseball

Alyssa Nakken and the San Francisco Giants made history in the fifth inning of Tuesday's game against the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California.

Giants first base coach Antoan Richardson was ejected in the third inning of the game after he exchanged colorful words with Padres third base coach, and former St. Louis Cardinals manager, Mike Shildt.

Upon his ejection, someone needed to step in and coach first base for the Giants.

Who is Alyssa Nakken, the San Francisco Giants acting first base coach?

Alyssa Nakken is a 31-year-old former softball star who made a name for herself while playing for the University of California at Sacramento softball team.

After finishing her successful career at college, Nakken got a job with the Giants as an intern during the 2014 season. She has been with the organization ever since, specializing in baseball operations.

In 2020, she was promoted to the San Francisco Giants coaching staff. Nakken coached in several different capacities throughout the 2020 preseason but was never called upon to showcase her coaching skills during Major League Baseball regular season.

That was, until Tuesday.

After Richardson was thrown out, Giants manager Gabe Kapler gave Nakken a tap on the shoulder, and the rest is history.

Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer, who was on base, gave Nakken a fist bump in a show of support.

Fans stood and cheered as Nakken became the first woman ever to suit up and step on the field in a coaching capacity in MLB history. After the game, Nakken was asked by the media how she felt about the historic milestone in baseball history.

“You feel a sense of pride to be out there, (for) me personally, it’s the best place to watch a game, that’s for sure,” Nakken said.

Nakken also made history on Tuesday by being the first LGBT coach in the league's history.

The Giants would go on to thrash the Padres 13-2, with the victory going to pitcher Alex Cobb. It is unclear if Nakken will be back this season, but her trailblazing will certainly be remembered.

