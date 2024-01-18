Amed Rosario Free Agency: MLB insider names former Dodgers star as possible option for Yankees to bolster depth

The New York Yankees are actively preparing for the 2024 season and have been making moves to address their roster. In major moves this offseason, they signed Marcus Stroman and completed a blockbuster trade to acquire Juan Soto. However, there are still questions about whether they are done with their offseason moves.

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter thinks that the former Dodgers infielder, Amed Rosario, could receive an invitation to join the Yankees.

“With Juan Soto and Alex Verdugo added to bolster the outfield and Marcus Stroman signed to fill out the starting rotation, there is no glaring hole in the Yankees starting lineup or rotation,” Reuter said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The biggest remaining need is some quality depth behind Gleyber Torres, Anthony Volpe and DJ LeMahieu on the infield, and Amed Rosario would be a great buy-low target who can potentially backup all three spots and step into a large role if needed.”

With Josh Donaldson and Jake Bauers leaving and Isiah Kiner-Falefa joining Toronto, the Yankees' infield is now in the hands of DJ LeMahieu, Anthony Volpe, and Gleyber Torres. If they want to compete in October, Rosario would be a valuable addition, having recorded a batting average of .263 with 58 RBIs and six home runs in 2023.

The Yankees have been clear about their interests since the start of the offseason. They wasted no time in acquiring Soto and Trent Grisham from the San Diego Padres by parting ways with Michael King, Kyle Higashioka, and others. Soon after, they came to a trade agreement with the Boston Red Sox for Alex Verdugo.

After addressing their outfield department, they shifted their focus to the bullpen and have reportedly been monitoring the likes of Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery, and Dylan Cease. They also came close to striking a deal with Yoshinobu Yamamoto but lost out to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Yankees signed Stroman to a two-year, $37 million contract.

Who will be the New York Yankees' next target?

Many experts believe that the Yankees still have some work to do in the offseason. As they are likely done addressing the outfield and rotation, they could focus on bolstering their depth.

The Soto deal has weakened their bullpen, so they will likely make a move to acquire available relievers in the market to strengthen their pitching staff.

Furthermore, Higashioka's departure will be concerning for the team, as they require a catcher capable of maintaining a battery with the reigning Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole and the two-time All-Star Marcus Stroman, especially given Jose Trevino's questionable fitness.

Instead of splurging more, the management could also consider giving some of their young prospects a chance in the majors by digging into their farm. Recently, Jasson Dominguez, Spencer Jones, Everson Pereira, and Austin Wells were included in Baseball America's top 100 prospects list.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.