Amid Giancarlo Stanton's injury woes, MLB analyst proposes trade and free-agent solutions for Yankees

New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton said that he might need a season-ending surgery if his elbow injury doesn't improve soon. Following that, MLB analyst Trevor Plouffe gave his take on the Yankees' options and urged them to bring in a replacement.

The New York Yankees acquired Giancarlo Stanton in December 2017 after the slugger had won the NL MVP with the Miami Marlins the year before. Since then, he has been a crucial part of their lineup, forming a deadly partnership with Aaron Judge over the years. While Stanton has had several injuries over the years, he has consistently been one of their best postseason players.

Discussing the Yankees' situation two weeks before Opening Day, former Minnesota Twins star Trevor Plouffe said on Baseball Today (11:35 - 13:21)

"Their lineup is needy, and I don't really know where you go for that. I've tried to think who could step in for them, obviously there's guys available but the Yankees have a lot of workoto be done. ... It might bleed into the season as they're trying to fill these spots but they can't wait too long.

"There's guys that I think every team should sign every single year. It consists of Justin Turner, which he would have been a great fit for the Yankees by the way. Justin Turner, J.D. Martinez and David Robertson, those are my guys. You sign them, they're going to give you good baseball."

Over the past week, the Yankees have received two bad news ahead of the new MLB season. Pitcher Gerrit Cole will require surgery on his right elbow ahead of the season, while Giancarlo Stanton's elbows haven't improved after his third round of PRP shots. As things stand, they could lose both players for the season.

Yankees' options to replace Giancarlo Stanton at DH ahead of Opening Day

While the New York Yankees are expected to add another bat to replace Giancarlo Stanton at DH, there's no timeline on when or who they might add.

As of now, they are expected to start the 2025 MLB season with a platoon at DH, comprising Ben Rice, J.C. Escarra, Everson Pereira and non-roster invitee Dom Smith.

It remains to be seen if manager Aaron Boone places his trust on the youngsters in the system or look for free agents and trade options outside. One thing for sure is that they will miss Stanton in their offence early in the season.

