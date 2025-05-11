Amid Rafael Devers backlash, Red Sox prospect predicted to be next Jackson Merrill by ex-Yankees coach

The Boston Red Sox made Rafael Devers switch to being the designated hitter for the team after the arrival of third baseman Alex Bregman at the start of the season.
However, a proposed second position change this year for Devers after first baseman Triston Casas' season-ending injury has the All-Star slugger disgruntled with the management.
"I’m a ballplayer, but at the same time, they can’t expect me to play every single position out there,” Devers said on the proposed switch to first base.
While Boston has used utility players Romy Gonzalez and Abraham Toro to fix the hole, the team is still looking at a long-term solution to fix the hole. Devers' move to first base could open up space for MLB's No. 1 overall prospect, Roman Anthony.
Former Yankees coach Sean Casey, on his podcast "The Mayor's Office with Sean Casey," predicted Anthony to have a similar impact for the Red Sox that Jackson Merrill had for the Sam Diego Padres after being promoted last year. Casey said (8:00 onwards):
"You gotta (promote) this guy. He's not gonna come up and struggle either. It's not like, 'Oh, we gotta get his feet wet.' No, Roman Anthony is gonna come up and be Jackson Merrill. He might be better than Jackson, who knows, but you don't know until he gets to the business."
The 20-year-old is batting .292 at Triple-A Worcester with five home runs and 17 RBIs. Casey also pointed out Marcelo Mayer, who has also been impressive this season. He added:
"What are we doing? You're the Red Sox. You have to have somebody who's a legit first baseman over there. Devers could do that and open up. You got the two best prospects in baseball sitting in Triple-A, just waiting to come up right. I mean, they definitely have some things they got to figure out."
Roman Anthony could be promoted after injury to outfielder
Red Sox' reporter Chris Cotillo revealed on Friday that two roster spots could open on the Red Sox lineup after Romy Gonzalez and Rob Refsnyder's injuries, hinting at potential IL stints.
Roman Anthony could be a straight swap for Refsnyder if Boston decides to promote their top prospect with the team in need of impactful bats amidst the ongoing Rafael Devers saga.