Amid scandal involving lewd photos sent to staff, Tigers assistant GM officially resigns

While the Detroit Tigers have gotten off to a great start, there has been some controversy brewing in the front office. Assistant GM Sam Menzin has come under fire recently for his actions.

It has come to light that Menzin has sent lewd images to multiple female staffers for Detroit. Three women have come forward stating they allegedly received photos of Menzin's genitalia via Snapchat.

The women spoke to staff members at The Athletic and were hesitant at first, but banded together to fight for justice. Detroit was getting ready to fire him before he made his resignation official on Thursday.

"Before the club could terminate Mr. Menzin, he resigned. This type of behavior is contrary to our standards and has absolutely no place within our organization," the club said in a statement.

Menzin stated through text that he was seeking a career change and moving back home to New York to handle some issues. However, he did not respond to direct questioning on Monday.

The women stated that they had been receiving lewd photos from Menzin since 2017. When asked why they did not come forward sooner, they echoed the sentiment that many other women do. They said they did not believe anyone would believe them.

"It's like no one says anything because who is going to believe them when they say Sam Menzin did this? It's not like a bat boy or security guard. It's Sam Menzin." she said.

Fortunately, the Tigers organization ran an investigation and had these women's backs. There is no room for that type of behavior in the MLB or baseball in general..

Looking back at Sam Menzin's career with the Tigers

Detroit Tigers - Sam Menzin (Photo via IMAGN)

Sam Menzin was a pitcher for Swarthmore College. After his baseball career, he wanted to still be involved in the game and interned with the New York Mets and Turner-Gary Sports.

In 2012, he got his start with the Tigers. He was the baseball operations intern before finding more ground in the front office. Menzin was then promoted to analyst and coordinator.

In 2015, he became the club's director of baseball operations and pro scouting. Then in 2021, he was again promoted as the new assistant general manager, where he stayed.

His last day at Comerica Park was Thursday, before sending in his resignation. This is not the type of news the club was hoping to make, especially when they are sitting a game ahead of the Kansas City Royals in the AL Central.

