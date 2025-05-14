Amid Tarik Skubal's $400M valuation, Tigers president gives clarity on the ace pitcher's future in Detroit 

The Detroit Tigers can enjoy the services of the reigning Cy Young winner for only so much longer. Tarik Skubal is under team control through the 2026 season, after which he'll likely test free agency if there is no extension being signed between him and the club.

On May 6, MLB insider Jeff Passan released a feature where he looked at players cracking a certain valuation in the free agency. He tabbed Skubal under the $400 million club alongside Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes.

Amid uncertainty surrounding Skubal's future with the Tigers, President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris joined Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman on "The Show" podcast to discuss whether signing an extension with Skubal is something they are working on. Harris took the route of privacy while suggesting they will try to do everything to sign an extension.

"We can't just decide we're going to sign them," Harris said. "It takes two parties. It takes some understanding of the parameters of a deal, and it takes a willingness on both sides to actually do it.

"He's a big part of what we're doing, and if we can find a way to keep him, we're going to try to find a way to keep him. But I just can't really talk about the details of a possible extension before it's actually finalized," he added.

Tigers president praises Tarik Skubal and his influence over other players

During the same segment, Harris said Skubal is a big part of their rotation and his contribution isn't limited to the days he starts games:

"TK is a huge part of what happens on the field every five days, and he's a huge part of what happens the other four days — because he's such a positive influence on our other players, especially our young pitchers.

"So, from a makeup, character, and performance standpoint — every trait you're looking for — he has it all," he added.

After eight starts and 47.2 innings, Skubal is once again pitching at an elite level. He has posted a 4-2 record while holding an ERA of 2.08 and a WHIP of 0.88. He has 60 strikeouts against just five walks so far this season.

It remains to be seen if the Tigers have the means to keep him long-term beyond the 2026 season.

