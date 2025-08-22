  • home icon
  • “An embarrassment to the Pinstripes” - Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s “slipped out of my hand” remark infuriates fans as Yankees lose Game 1 vs. Red Sox

"An embarrassment to the Pinstripes" - Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s "slipped out of my hand" remark infuriates fans as Yankees lose Game 1 vs. Red Sox

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Aug 22, 2025 06:17 GMT
MLB: Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees - Source: Imagn
“An embarrassment to the Pinstripes” - Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s “slipped out of my hand” remark infuriates fans as Yankees lose Game 1 vs. Red Sox - Source: Imagn

The New York Yankees' five-game winning streak ended after a 6-3 loss against American League East rivals the Boston Red Sox in their series opener on Thursday.

While the Yankees' bats went cold for the first time in the last three games, Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s defensive lapse was one of the highlights of the game.

In the second inning, with a runner at first, Cedanne Rafaela hit a grounder back to Yankees ace Luis Gil at the mound. Gil threw the ball to Chisholm, who got the out at second, before throwing the ball over Gil's head, making a mess of a routine double play.

Rafaela reached reached second after the error, stole third base in the next frame, before scoring on another error from the Yankees. Following the game, Chisholm Jr. said:

"It just slipped out of my hand."
The Yankees second baseman's comment did not sit well with fans on social media.

"An embarrassment to the pinstripes," wrote a fan.
"I’m getting tired of jazz with his bad attitude and lack of respect towards the game."
"You suck Jazz. But not as much as your manager and GM….and owner. They are LOSERS."
The backlash from fans continued.

"Saying that he just casually made that error like its no big deal, he clearly doesn't give a shit about making mistakes that cost us games."
"The season’s just slipping out of our hands now."

With the win in the series opener, the Red Sox closed the gap on their rivals and are 0.5 games behind the Yankees in the AL Wild Card race.

