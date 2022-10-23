Fifteen years ago, MLB legend Barry Bonds received a shoutout from star rapper Kanye West in one of his songs. The song, which featured rapped Lil Wayne, was titled "Barry Bonds." It was a record on West's Grammy Award-winning album "Graduation" (2007).

Here are some of the lyrics to the song:

"Life of a Don, lights keep glowing... Coming in the club with that fresh shit on... With something crazy on my arm...uh-uh-hum...And here's another hit, Barry Bonds."

In the song, West uses the home run king as a metaphor for his ability to create hit music.

The song is the seventh track on West's third studio album. The song, which was co-produced by West and producer Nottz, contains a live recording sample of the song "Long Red" by the rock group Mountain.

The song was never officially released as a single. However, it peaked at No. 24 on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop singles chart.

Things took a disgraceful turn for Barry Bonds three months after the release of Kanye West's song

Barry's Perjury Trial Begins in San Francisco

West's album, 'Graduation,' was released a month after the MLB legend eclipsed the late All-Star Hank Aaron's record on August 7, 2007. Bonds had blasted his 756th career homer and written his name in the record books.

15 years ago today, Barry Bonds took Mike Bacsik deep for number 756, surpassing Hank Aaron as the all-time home run leader

"15 years ago today, Barry took Mike Bacsik deep for number 756, surpassing Hank Aaron as the all-time home run leader." - @Jomboy Media

But three months after the album's release, Bonds was accused of knowingly making false statements about his use of steroids and other PEDS.

Owing to his ruined reputation in the wake of the steroid allegations, Bonds, one of the greatest hitters in MLB history, has been snubbed from the Baseball Hall of Fame repeatedly.

David Ortiz is the only player of the Class of 2022 to get voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Barry Bonds & Roger Clemens fail to enter Cooperstown in the final year of eligibility.

"David Ortiz is the only player of the Class of 2022 to get voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Barry Bonds & Roger Clemens fail to enter Cooperstown in the final year of eligibility." - @P.J Ziegler

Bonds failed to qualify in his final attempt for the Hall of Fame in 2022 because he never attained the required 75 percent of the vote. In 2022, he was listed as receiving only 66 percent of the votes.

