"And it begins!" "Lets go!!! Congrats to the kid!!" - Oswaldo Cabrera's first career home run against Tampa Bay Rays gives New York Yankees fans hope for a brighter future

Where's Waldo? In the Bronx, hitting his first ever home run. Oswaldo Cabrera hit his first ever major league home run in a 10-4 New York Yankees victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 23-year-old hit the two-run blast off Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Calvin Faucher that had Yankees Stadium buzzing. New York had three homers in the inning and had the Rays down by a 10-1 scoreline by the end of the second inning.

The Rays tried to score a few more runs before the game ultimately finished at 10-4. With the win, the Yankees took the series against the Rays 2-1 and will now head off to Boston to face the Red Sox.

Cabrera's home run sparked a glimmer of hope as the New York Yankees organization looked set for a long run. The Venezuelan, along with Estevan Florial and Oswald Peraza, were brought in to close the gaps left by the never-ending injury saga that the Yankees faced this year.

Of course, the Yankees fans were elated as they seem to have a star in the making. This helps stabilize things on the roster as Aaron Judge can finally rely on others in the order to help the team win games.

Even though the Yankees have been dominant this year, it hasn't always been easy for the squad. The team is slowly establishing themselves back after falling off the face of the Earth after the All-Star break. It remains to be seen if they can keep the momentum going against top caliber opposition come playoff time.

Oswaldo Cabrera - The Swiss Army knife

Oswaldo Cabrera has started in four different positions for the Yankees this year. Right field, shortstop, second base, and third base. With both DJ LeMahieu and Anthony Rizzo out, manager Aaron Boone has approached the young stud and had him practice playing at first base.

The Yankees have Marwin Gonzalez to start at first base for the time being. But given Cabrera's versatility, it will take no time for the young phenom to adjust.

Oswaldo Cabrera hadn't even played in right field at a professional level before the Yankees asked him to play in the absence of their outfielders. 15 out of the 22 appearances he has made has come a starter in right field.

