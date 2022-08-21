Watch: New York Yankees rookie Oswaldo Cabrera makes spectacular catch in 5-2 loss to Toronto Blue Jays 

Adversity for some is an opportunity for others. The New York Yankees continue to freefall, but Oswaldo Cabrera is making the most of his first week in the majors.

Cabrera was called up alongside Estevan Florial and Ron Marinaccio from Triple-A affiliate Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Thursday.

The Venezuelan rookie made his first career start in right field against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday. Aaron Boone’s side lost 4-0, but Cabrera’s leaping grab to deny Lourdes Gurriel Jr. a home run was easily the Yankees’ highlight of the night.

The Bronx Bombers lost again on Saturday, falling 5-2 to the Blue Jays this time and subsequently dropping the series. It was their sixth consecutive series loss.

On a thoroughly disappointing afternoon from a Yankees perspective, Cabrera’s spectacular catch was the only takeaway worthy of applause.

In the third inning. Cabrera ran into a rolled-up tarp along the third-base wall to claim a foul pop-up by Jackie Bradley Jr.

Cabrera appeared a bit shaken up after the collision, and the Yankees bench checked on him. He appeared to suffer a bloody nose, but was fit to continue.

New York Yankees collapse again to render Cabrera’s efforts pointless

Oswaldo Cabrera’s heroics were ultimately futile as the New York Yankees squandered their early lead not long after.

The Yankees went ahead when Florial’s RBI single made it 1-0 in the bottom of the second. That lead lasted only two innings before reality struck again.

Gerrit Cole had a night to forget after the Blue Jays hit him for four runs in the fifth inning. Both Bradley Jr. and Alejandro Kirk scored two-run doubles to make it 4-1.

Gleyber Torres’ homer in the eighth gave the Yankees a glimmer of hope but it was too little, too late. Matt Chapman’s solo home run in the ninth rubber stamped the 5-2 scoreline.

The Yankees were once on course to break the 2001 Seattle Mariners’ MLB record for most wins in a single season. As things stand today, they won’t even cross the 100-wins threshold.

New York Yankees’ lead at the top of the American League East has now shrunk to only seven games. They have another game against the Blue Jays to take care of on Sunday. They will then turn their attention to city rivals, the New York Mets, when the Subway Series gets underway on Monday.

