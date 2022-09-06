"And our division lead plummets today" "Can we clean the bums out of our bullpen now?" - Minnesota Twins fans irate after loss to New York Yankees, relinquish lead in AL Central

To the disappointment of their fans, the Minnesota Twins lost 5-2 to the New York Yankees earlier today. With this loss, the Twins are now second in the American League Central. The Cleveland Guardians now hold a 0.5 game lead over Minnesota in the division.

The game started off relatively slow, with the Yankees putting up one in the bottom of the first. This was thanks to an RBI single by third-baseman Josh Donaldson. The Yankees then attacked again in the third inning with a solo shot by Marwin Gonzalez.

In the top of the fifth inning, the Minnesota Twins put two on the board to tie the game up. This was thanks to former Yankee Gary Sanchez blasting a two-run homer into the stands. This marked his 14th home run of the year in 100 games played for the backstop.

However, the Yankees put up two more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, thus making the score 4-2. This came after a two-run home run by none other than Aaron Judge, which was his 54th of the season. From there, the Yanks scored once more in the seventh thanks to a homer by Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

Irefulhuman @irefulhuman @Twins Preview of 1st playoff series results if the Twins somehow stumble into the post season while playing in a terrible division. 🥱 @Twins Preview of 1st playoff series results if the Twins somehow stumble into the post season while playing in a terrible division. 🥱

Brad @BAG2727 @Twins Typical day for under achieving twins. 2 runs, 6 hits, 0 for everything with runners in scoring position. Bullpen gives up 3 runs. Still trotting out Pagan. #unwatchable @Twins Typical day for under achieving twins. 2 runs, 6 hits, 0 for everything with runners in scoring position. Bullpen gives up 3 runs. Still trotting out Pagan. #unwatchable

Many Minnesota Twins fans pointed to the bullpen as to blame for this loss. Starting pitcher Chris Archer threw five innings, giving up two earned runs in the process. However, reliever Trevor Megill gave up two earned in one inning and Emilio Pagan gave up one in 1.1 innings pitched.

Ryan Tamte @ryantamte @Twins Why on earth would we pitch Pagan and Megill in a tie game? Foolishness. @Twins Why on earth would we pitch Pagan and Megill in a tie game? Foolishness.

AndrewBoothSZN @modizfly @Twins This was probably a winnable game if Pagan didn't pitch once this whole game. But it's the Yankees so it'll never happen. Nice try tho #MNTwins @Twins This was probably a winnable game if Pagan didn't pitch once this whole game. But it's the Yankees so it'll never happen. Nice try tho #MNTwins

Outside relievers Jorge Lopez and Johan Duran, the Twins' bullpen is pretty mediocre. Only one other member of their bullpen with consistent playing time has an ERA under 3.80 this season. This is unacceptable, and could end up being one of the main things holding the team back.

Andrew Gerdeen @gerde033 @Twins Can we clean the bums out of our bullpen now? It’s September… @Twins Can we clean the bums out of our bullpen now? It’s September…

WishMasterJirachi @WishMstrJirachi @Twins And our division lead plummets today bois, fun while it lasted @Twins And our division lead plummets today bois, fun while it lasted https://t.co/XkAAxPyIfn

The Minnesota Twins are in a crucial spot this season. They are half a game out of first place in the AL Central with just under a month left to play.

Will the Minnesota Twins be able to capture the American League Central?

The American League Central has been a very odd division this year. Based on the records of the contending teams, it appears to be the least competitive division in the MLB. However, the division title is basically in a dead heat between three teams.

Scott @Banditman39 @Twins Looking at games remaining & w/ the way the Twins are playing, I see 13-14 more Ws. That’s 82-80 record. Cle on the other hand I think have like 16-17 more Ws. Puts them at like 85-77. Considering we’re 18-21 since the All Star break. 13 Ws seems close if not a little high. @Twins Looking at games remaining & w/ the way the Twins are playing, I see 13-14 more Ws. That’s 82-80 record. Cle on the other hand I think have like 16-17 more Ws. Puts them at like 85-77. Considering we’re 18-21 since the All Star break. 13 Ws seems close if not a little high.

For the entire season, the narrative of the AL Central has remained the same; the Twins and Guardians are constantly flipping first place, with the Chicago White Sox remaining a couple of games behind. It is going to be very interesting to see which of these three squads ends up making it out of the AL Central.

