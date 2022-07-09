"And getting an All-Star nod would be affirmation of that hard work" - New York Mets outfielder gets candid over potential All-Star appearance

New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo is quietly having a great season. He is currently an all-around force on a Mets and is potentially on the verge of his first MLB All-Star appearance.

Anthony DiComo @AnthonyDiComo And now Brandon Nimmo comes through with one of his finest catches of the season. This one was 111 mph off the bat: And now Brandon Nimmo comes through with one of his finest catches of the season. This one was 111 mph off the bat: https://t.co/QsYvCxoqKE

"And now Brandon Nimmo comes through with one of his finest catches of the season. This one was 111 mph off the bat" - Anthony DiComo

The All-Star Game is less than two weeks away, and the final rosters will be released soon. Nimmo has a legitimate shot at making the team. He was asked by SNY what his thoughts are on possibly reaching this year's MLB All-Star game. His response was posted in an SNY Mets tweet.

SNY Mets @SNY_Mets Brandon Nimmo on potentially being named an All-Star this season:



"It would be a dream come true for me. I've tried to improve on things every year, and getting an All-Star nod would be affirmation of that hard work." Brandon Nimmo on potentially being named an All-Star this season:"It would be a dream come true for me. I've tried to improve on things every year, and getting an All-Star nod would be affirmation of that hard work." https://t.co/6FkniYGEYC

"Brandon Nimmo on potentially being named an All-Star this season: 'It would be a dream come true for me. I've tried to improve on things every year, and getting an All-Star nod would be affirmation of that hard work.'" - SNY Mets

Since the New York Mets are one of the best teams in baseball this season, it is likely that they are going to get 3+ All-Stars. Brandon Nimmo could easily be one of these players.

Brandon Nimmo's solid start with the New York Mets

New York Mets v Miami Marlins

In 75 games played this season, Brandon Nimmo is batting .278 and an OPS of .802. He also has one of the best average-to-on-base ratios in the MLB with his on-base percentage almost .100 points higher than his average. Along with this, Nimmo leads the MLB in triples with five on the year so far.

Not only is he solid at the plate this season, he also has near Gold Glove-caliber defense in the outfield. His mix of speed and arm strength make him such a good outfielder for New York. Nimmo also is a great locker room presence, according to teammates, and is always a positive player.

SNY Mets @SNY_Mets Since becoming a full-time center fielder in 2020, Brandon Nimmo's defense has improved each season Since becoming a full-time center fielder in 2020, Brandon Nimmo's defense has improved each season 📈 https://t.co/IGHmEhb8uU

"Since becoming a full-time center fielder in 2020, Brandon Nimmo's defense has improved each season" - SNY Mets

Nimmo's New York Mets squad is currently 52-31 on the year, which is first in the National League East. Even lacking ace pitchers Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer, they started the season strong because players like Nimmo have stepped up to lead the team.

We will likely see Nimmo at the All-Star game this year. He is a great player on a great team, and his stats belong at the All-Star game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far