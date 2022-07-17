"AND HE'S OUTTA HERE" "You are a natural Guillermo!!!!" - MLB twitter fans react to Jimmy Kimmel Live's security guard Guillermo warming up before the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game

The stars have assembled under the bright lights of LA for the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game. The likes of Bad Bunny, Bryan Cranston and JoJo Siwa have all arrived at the Dodger Stadium. So has Jimmy Kimmel Live’s star security guard Guillermo.

In the moments leading up to the game, Guillermo shared a video of himself warming up. He can be seen swinging a bat and fair play to him, he absolutely smashed that hit. Someone’s camera may have been sacrificed, though.

Guillermo is representing Team LA in the Celebrity game, alongside Bunny and Cranston. On the opposite end, Team Brooklyn is being represented by the likes of the Miz and Anthony Ramos. MLB legends Andre Ether and Shawn Green are also in action.

At the time of writing, Brooklyn was leading LA 14-13 after the fourth inning.

The complete list of participants for the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game is as follows: Bad Bunny, Quavo, JoJo Siwa, The Miz, Rob Lowe, Simu Liu, Coi Leray, Yahya Abdul-Mateen ll, Bryan Cranston, Anthony Ramos, Chloe Kim, Desus Nice, The Kid Mero, J.K Simmons, Lauren Chamberlain, Action Bronson, Jerry Lorenzo, Guillermo Rodriguez, Natasha Watley, Jennie Finch, Hunter Pence, CC Sabathia, Andre Ethier and Shawn Green.

MLB Twitter absolutely loving Guillermo behind the bat ahead of All-Star Celebrity Softball Game

JoJo Siwa fists bumps CC Sabathia during the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game

The All-Star Celebrity Softball Game is a welcome stressbuster during an otherwise taxing MLB calendar.

Many fans look forward to the celebrity game as it presents them with the opportunity to see the baseball world crossover with other fandoms, like television and music.

I mean, if you get the chance to see Heisenberg playing baseball, you would go, wouldn’t you?

Some fans enjoyed watching Guillermo swinging for the fences and absolutely nailing his hit.

Some fans think that he is a natural. Sorry Guillermo, but maybe it’s a bit too late to turn pro.

Ricardo Zamora @Rick_0991 @IAMGUILLERMO @MLB Wanna join our Sunday league bro? We can use an athletic shortstop like yourself @IAMGUILLERMO @MLB Wanna join our Sunday league bro? We can use an athletic shortstop like yourself

A few were worried about the camera in question. Hopefully it’s still in one piece. If Guillermo has to pay for the damage, maybe Jimmy Kimmel could help his star guard out with a handsome raise.

Coooop10 @victorioerwin51 @IAMGUILLERMO @MLB He has to pay for that camera now. He needs a raise, Jimmy. Help a brother out. @IAMGUILLERMO @MLB He has to pay for that camera now. He needs a raise, Jimmy. Help a brother out. 😆

Prior to the celebrity game, the American League defeated the National League 6-4 in the All-Star Futures Game. Jasson Dominguez (New York Yankees), Matt Wallner (Minnesota Twins) and MVP Shea Langeliers (Oakland Athletics) starred for the AL squad.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far