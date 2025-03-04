"And I would do it again" - Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne says she has "blocked" copycats online amid feud with Breckie Hill

Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, is currently in the middle of an apparent rivalry with TikTok sensation Breckie Hill. The two social media stars' online beef has got many hooked, with both occasionally using their social media presence to take a dig at each other.

Ad

For the unversed, Hill's uncanny resemblance to Dunne has only added to the intensity between the two. Both have targeted each other and spoken badly as well.

On Monday, Dunne uploaded a video on social media in which she appeared to take a shot at someone for copying her style and content.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Never have I ever... blocked somebody for copying me," she said.

"And I would do it again," she added.

Ad

Trending

Ad

With an expression and a tone that oozed sarcasm, Dunne’s statement seemed to imply that she has blocked someone for imitating her — and she has no regrets about it.

Given her history, it could be Breckie Hill, whom Dunne has previously accused of mimicking aesthetics, poses and even outfits.

Hill, who has often referred to herself as the "Walmart Olivia Dunne," has leaned into the comparisons in the past, but Dunne’s latest comment suggests she’s had enough.

Ad

What's the feud between Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne and Breckie Hill?

According to Yahoo Sports, the tensions between the two influencers started when Breckie Hill called Olivia Dunne a "b*tch" in an Instagram video posted by The Tea Talk.

"Yeah, Livvy Dunne. She's such a b****," Hill said in the video posted in February 2023. "Also, every single person that has met her has been like, 'Oh, she's so mean in person.' ... Yeah, that's what she got pissed about. She was like, 'You're body shaming me.' Her and her friends were bullying me. They were like, 'Oh yeah, she's a dupe.'"

Ad

Hill said if Olivia Dunne were in front of her, she would "slap" her.

Ad

From there on, Hill has appeared on podcasts and launched scathing comments on the LSU Tigers gymnast. Finally, Dunne responded in July 2023, uploading a video on TikTok, where she said:

“When she can’t keep my name out of her mouth. I just laugh.”

Things went a little far when, in September 2023, Hill posted a story wearing a Pittsburgh Pirates jersey, indicating her support for Dunne's boyfriend, Paul Skenes.

Ad

Olivia Dunne also called her out on social media, alleging her to be the girl who was involved in an affair with actor Barry Keoghan and the reason for his breakup with singer Sabrina Carpenter.

“When her true colors are finally revealed in the national media,” Dunne said.

However, Hill came forward denying the allegations, saying she couldn't possibly be the woman.

“To put it simply, no, I did not get with Barry,” Breckie said. “I have never even encountered this man in my life. The only time I’ve seen him is on my TV screen watching 'Saltburn.'”

The feud doesn't seem to be stopping anytime soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback