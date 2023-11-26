"Be your own person" - OnlyFans model Corinna Kopf mentions NIL star Olivia Dunne in rant against Breckie Hill for copying posts

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne is well-known for posting creative and engaging content on TikTok. She has also become quite the trendsetter for several other content creators.

However, Dunne was mentioned recently by OnlyFans model Corinna Kopf when she called out fellow influencer Beckie Hill for copying and stealing her content. She also referred to Hill as "Livvy Dunne" at the end of her message.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kopf highlighted some of Hill's pictures on Instagram. She also pointed out the similarities in the photos and captions, emphasizing she and Dunne are victims of imitation.

Kopf quote tweeted a post showing evidence of Hill copying her poses and captions:

"Not gatekeeping captions, nor do I think I'm super original, but this girl's entire Instagram feed is a copy and paste of me... 90% of her captions are ones I've posted, and she's consistently recreating my photos. Be your person, Livvy Dunne."

Notably, Hill has made some derogatory comments about Dunne in the past.

Hill was once featured in a YouTube video by Lofe, where she said she would "slap Dunne" and disrespected the LSU sensation by calling her names.

However, Hill later clarified she made those comments for views and wouldn't raise her hand on Dunne.

Olivia Dunne net worth: How much is the LSU gymnast worth in 2023?

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne

As per reports, LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne is worth an estimated $3.5 million as of 2023. She has made a small fortune as an internet celebrity.

Dunne rose to fame after uploading videos of her daily routines, dressing up, gymnastics, pets and more on TikTok. At the time of writing, she has around 7.8 million followers on TikTok and 4.4 million on Instagram.

According to reports, Dunne earns between $31,900 and $43,200 for a single sponsored post on Instagram. She also makes somewhere between $4,427 to $7,378 per video on TikTok.

Dunne's net worth has additionally grown through her endorsement deals. She has partnered with top brands, including American Eagle, Forever 21 and Vuori, among others in recent years.

Dunne claimed that she began gymnastics when she was only three years old and went pro at 14. She was also homeschooled before joining the Louisiana State University gymnastics team.

