Top 6 Olivia Dunne's most liked bikini looks setting social media on fire

The famed LSU Tigers' gymnast, Olivia Dunne, has amassed a wide audience on TikTok and Instagram. Dunne started her famed career of becoming an internet sensation with Tik Tok, wherein she used to upload videos of her outfits, daily routines, pets, etc.

Fans started to agree with the gymnast as her fame grew, and now she has over 7.8 million followers on Tik Tok while reaching a total of 4.4 million followers on Instagram.

Oliva Dunne has a well-trained physique and never shies away from carrying a two-piece outfit. Her bikini looks have always generated a massive following, and here are her top six most liked bikini looks on social media.

"So much room for activities!!!" - livvydunne

"Shell yea!" - livvydunne

"Ms. Worldwide" - livvydunne

"It’s a dream come true. It’s an honor to be included because I love everything the magazine represents. It is all about supporting women from all different paths" - livvydunne

"We're absolutely flipping out over this, Livvy Dunne is officially an SI Swimsuit model! Swipe to see some of Livvy Dunne's first few SI Swimsuit 2023 images from her shoot in Puerto Rico" - si_swimsuit and livvydunne

Stylizing different bikinis in each post Olivia is known to color-coordinate her outfits and be fearless with her bikini outfits. In the above posts, Dunne can be seen wearing a black bikini, an orange bikini, and two different styles of pink bikini outfits, one being a lola style and the other mesh. Creating varying styles with her bikini outfits has always driven a wide amount of praise from her followers.

Olivia Dunne is a natural talent edging towards a celebrity lifestyle

Olivia Dunne began competing when she was seven years old, and she once advanced four levels in a single year. She had attained level 10, the highest level prior to elite, by the time she turned ten in 2013.

With her sights set on the Olympics, she began attending training camps for the national team. In the seventh grade, she dropped out of public school to homeschool with her mother.

"Sending the internet into a spin! TikTok sensation Olivia Dunne, 20, swaps her LSU leotard for a VERY raunchy bikini as she makes a stunning debut in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit" - NewsNews97351204

At the age of eleven, Olivia made her competitive debut. Three years later, in 2017, she received an official invitation to join ranks with the USA gymnastics junior national team.

She placed fifth and ninth in the junior division individual all-around at the U.S. Classic and National Championships, respectively, and the team went on to win the City of Jesolo Trophy in Italy.

"Famous LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne models black bikini during scenic getaway in Italy" - DailyLoud

Olivia Dunne spends her days attending classes and working out, and her nights are spent creating content for social media. Her older sister, Julz, who enrolled at LSU a year before her, is supporting her sibling in keeping up her social media accounts.