"And tomorrow we get Ohtani" - Dodgers fans hyped for Shohei Ohtani's debut as team continue spring training unbeaten run

The LA Dodgers have taken their spring training by storm as they continue an unbeaten streak. In their last game, they easily defeated the Colorado Rockies with a 9-4 final score.

The Dodgers offense dominated the Rockies, and fans could not be any happier with their incredible performance. The franchise shared their victory on X. It was not long before comments started to flow in as fans reacted to the post.

The boys in blue remain unbeaten without Shohei Ohtani's presence. That said, Ohtani is all set to debut for his team, and the Dodgers fans are hyped to watch him swing.

"And tomorrow we get Ohtani," wrote one fan on X reacting to the post.

Ohtani to debut for the Dodgers against the White Sox

The two-way star is expected to play in their next spring training game against the Chicago White Sox. The game will be Ohtani's first as a Dodger as he embarks on his new chapter. It will also be his first game since his elbow surgery.

Ohtani got his bat swinging at practice sessions. The 29-year-old is in good form, according to Dave Roberts. The Dodgers squad had observed his performance as he faced right-handed pitcher Jesse Hahn.

Roberts feels that Ohtani is ready to go out and face the strike zone. However, he might not play all spring training games. The management needs him to stay healthy throughout the season and will not risk any injury during spring training.

The most crucial part is for Ohtani to contribute in the postseason. The franchise will open their regular season in a short two-game series against the San Diego Padres.

Ohtani is expected to play all crucial games. At the same time, Roberts will ensure that he gets rest when necessary. Ohtani will not be pitching this season, but his contribution to the plate will make a difference.

