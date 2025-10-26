Andres Gimenez reacts to Josh Naylor's heartfelt tribute to Diamondbacks, Mariners, and more for successful 2025 season

In the middle of the World Series, Blue Jays star Andres Gimenez found the time to send his support to Mariners slugger Josh Naylor. Gimenez recently praised Naylor for his tenacity in the slugger's recent post showing gratitude towards the people that helped him this year, including both Arizona and Seattle.

Ad

Both Gimenez and Naylor spent four productive seasons with the Guardians before being let go ahead of the 2025 campaign. While Gimenez found himself north of the border in Toronto, Naylor initially played for the D'backs before being dealt to the Mariners.

Andres Gimenez reacts to Josh Naylor's heartfelt message (@jaynaylor10/Instagram)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While in Cleveland, the duo had a starring role in the team's runs to the postseason. This merited them All-Star selections with Gimenez being chosen in 2022 while Naylor being named to his first appearance in 2024.

Ad

Trending

However, after the duo split ways, it was the second baseman that got further in the postseason on the first time of asking as Gimenez's Jays outlasted Naylor's Mariners in the ALCS.

Mariners bow out of postseason after gallant stand in ALCS

The dream of a World Series trip will be postponed for another year for the Mariners and its fans as the team fell in Game 7 of this year's ALCS. After a gallant stand against the Blue Jays in the winner-take-all game on October 21, the Vladimir Guerrero Jr.-led squad prevailed with a 4-3 scoreline.

Ad

Seattle starter George Kirby pulled out all the stops in a four inning appearance after giving up just one run on four base hits with one walk and three strikeouts. This was followed up by a wobbly two-inning appearance from Bryan Woo who gave up to runs and then a blown save by Eduard Bazardo.

On the other hand, Blue Jays starter Shane Bieber surrendered two runs on seven base hits with one walk and five strikeouts. After a 3 2/3 inning appearance, Bieber was pulled for reliever Louis Varland who issued just one run via Cal Raleigh's solo home run. The main difference between the two side, however, was that the rest of the Blue Jays' pitching crew remained steadfast and hitless throughout the game.

Ad

At the plate, Josh Naylor started the scoring for the visitors with an RBI-single in the very first inning. This was then cancelled out by Daulton Varsho's own RBI-single that drove in George Springer. A few innings later, Julio Rodriguez and Raleigh each smashed solo homers to maintain a gap between the two sides.

However, former World Series MVP George Springer put the nail in the coffin on the Mariners' season with a three-run blast in the seventh to push the Blue Jays over the line and claim their first AL pennant since going back-to-back in 1992-1993.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Daniel Santiago Daniel Santiago is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. He was drawn towards the sport after the underlying statistics and the analysis surrounding it grabbed his attention.



Daniel particularly enjoys furnishing reports about historic events in baseball and analyzing the game through a statistic-based outlook, based on Fangraphs and Baseball-Reference. This is in line with how he enjoyed watching baseball as a pastime. As a writer, he is very particular about cross-checking from reputable sources and doing his due diligence.



He became a lifelong Hideki Matsui fan after his exploits in the 2009 World Series for the New York Yankees. Among the current generation, Daniel's favorites include Shohei Ohtani and Jung Hoo Lee. Daniel is a huge follower of Asian baseball and both Ohtani and Lee have been in the top echelon of their respective leagues during their time with the NPB and KBO.



His favorite moment as a baseball fan was the final at-bat of the 2023 World Baseball Classic between Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. He believes there aren't many words to fittingly describe the intensity of the moment.



As an avid sports fan, Daniel watches other sports and Esports when not writing about baseball. Know More