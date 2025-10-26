Andres Gimenez reacts to Josh Naylor's heartfelt tribute to Diamondbacks, Mariners, and more for successful 2025 season

In the middle of the World Series, Blue Jays star Andres Gimenez found the time to send his support to Mariners slugger Josh Naylor. Gimenez recently praised Naylor for his tenacity in the slugger's recent post showing gratitude towards the people that helped him this year, including both Arizona and Seattle.
Both Gimenez and Naylor spent four productive seasons with the Guardians before being let go ahead of the 2025 campaign. While Gimenez found himself north of the border in Toronto, Naylor initially played for the D'backs before being dealt to the Mariners.
While in Cleveland, the duo had a starring role in the team's runs to the postseason. This merited them All-Star selections with Gimenez being chosen in 2022 while Naylor being named to his first appearance in 2024.
However, after the duo split ways, it was the second baseman that got further in the postseason on the first time of asking as Gimenez's Jays outlasted Naylor's Mariners in the ALCS.
Mariners bow out of postseason after gallant stand in ALCS
The dream of a World Series trip will be postponed for another year for the Mariners and its fans as the team fell in Game 7 of this year's ALCS. After a gallant stand against the Blue Jays in the winner-take-all game on October 21, the Vladimir Guerrero Jr.-led squad prevailed with a 4-3 scoreline.
Seattle starter George Kirby pulled out all the stops in a four inning appearance after giving up just one run on four base hits with one walk and three strikeouts. This was followed up by a wobbly two-inning appearance from Bryan Woo who gave up to runs and then a blown save by Eduard Bazardo.
On the other hand, Blue Jays starter Shane Bieber surrendered two runs on seven base hits with one walk and five strikeouts. After a 3 2/3 inning appearance, Bieber was pulled for reliever Louis Varland who issued just one run via Cal Raleigh's solo home run. The main difference between the two side, however, was that the rest of the Blue Jays' pitching crew remained steadfast and hitless throughout the game.
At the plate, Josh Naylor started the scoring for the visitors with an RBI-single in the very first inning. This was then cancelled out by Daulton Varsho's own RBI-single that drove in George Springer. A few innings later, Julio Rodriguez and Raleigh each smashed solo homers to maintain a gap between the two sides.
However, former World Series MVP George Springer put the nail in the coffin on the Mariners' season with a three-run blast in the seventh to push the Blue Jays over the line and claim their first AL pennant since going back-to-back in 1992-1993.