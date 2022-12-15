Andrew Benintendi: Top 3 landing spots for the free agent outfielder 

The market for Andrew Benintendi has begun to heat up with the New York Yankees lined up as the top suitor for the veteran left-handed batter. New York is not the only team interested in the 28-year-old but several teams have been linked to rumors around Benintendi. These include the Toronto Blue Jays, Houston Astros, and Chicago White Sox.

Blue Jays Dad @BlueJaysDad



Toronto has been tied to OF free agents Andrew Benintendi, Michael Conforto, and Brandon Nimmo @michaelschwab13 The Blue Jays are still very interested in Bryan Reynolds and Daulton Varsho, but the asking price in a trade would be very high.Toronto has been tied to OF free agents Andrew Benintendi, Michael Conforto, and Brandon Nimmo @michaelschwab13 The Blue Jays are still very interested in Bryan Reynolds and Daulton Varsho, but the asking price in a trade would be very high.Toronto has been tied to OF free agents Andrew Benintendi, Michael Conforto, and Brandon Nimmo

"The Blue Jays are still very interested in Bryan Reynolds and Daulton Varsho, but the asking price in a trade would be very high. Toronto has been tied to OF free agents Andrew Benintendi, Michael Conforto, and Brandon Nimmo." - Blue Jays Dad

In 126 games between the Kansas City Royals and the New York Yankees, Andrew Benintendi hit .304 with just 5 home runs and 51 RBIs. Benintendi was chosen to the MLB All-Star Team for the first time in his seven-year MLB career, despite having some of the lowest power figures of his career.

While he may not be a significant source of power, he will provide his new team with an on-base presence, as well as a former Gold Glove outfielder.

The top destination for the veteran outfielder would be a team with alternative power sources, as well as a legitimate World Series contender. The New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, and the Houston Astros are the most rumored teams that fit Benintendi's skill set.

Return to the Yankees best for Andrew Benintendi?

A return to the New York Yankees may be the best situation for both parties. The Yankees could use an on-base star to put in front of their power-hitters Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Anthony Rizzo. In New York, Benintendi will not need to worry about hitting home runs, simply setting the table for the stars.

However, according to sources around the league, Benintendi did not enjoy his time in New York, preferring to play in the Mid-West over the Big Apple. While the Yankees may still be an option, they may have to pay more than opposing teams to keep him in the Bronx.

james wienges @jameswienges @824ever_ @JLasagna43 I think benintendi is a lost cause unfortunately, he doesn’t really like New York and wants to play in the Midwest witch means he will probably end up in Houston lol @824ever_ @JLasagna43 I think benintendi is a lost cause unfortunately, he doesn’t really like New York and wants to play in the Midwest witch means he will probably end up in Houston lol

"I think benintendi is a lost cause unfortunately, he doesn’t really like New York and wants to play in the Midwest witch means he will probably end up in Houston lol" - James Wienges

Are the Houston Astros the top suitors for Benintendi?

With his preference to play in the Mid-West, as well as the Houston Astros considering their options in the outfield, Benintendi and the Astros may be a match made in heaven. The fact that Houston just won the World Series doesn't hurt their pursuit of the veteran outfielder.

Currently, Houston's outfield features Kyle Tucker, Yordan Alvarez, Jake Meyers, and Chas McCormick. The addition of Andrew Benintendi should give him optimal playing time in one of the strongest offenses in the MLB. The opportunity to win, as well as a lineup that suits his skill set, may be the ideal pairing for both parties.

"The Astros are looking at Andrew Benintendi, Michael Brantley and Michael Conforto, per @Ken_Rosenthal" - B/R Walk-Off

Benintendi North of the Border

The biggest long shot for Benintendi may be the Toronto Blue Jays. However, given that the Blue Jays no longer have Teoscar Hernandez, Bradley Zimmer, Ramiel Tapia, or Jackie Bradley Jr., it opens the door for a prominent role for Andrew Benintendi.

Much like the Yankees and Astros, Benintendi's inconsistent power will not be an issue as the Blue Jays need more runners on base in front of stars George Springer, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Bo Bichette.

"Sure would love to see the @BlueJays & @asben16 come together on a multi-year deal to make this OF a force to be reckoned with. Benintendi-Springer-Gurriel-Kiermaier... Let's go! #BlueJays #NextLevel" - Mr. Blue

One final edge that the Jays may have is the potential reunion between Andrew Benintendi and his former teammate Whit Merrifield.

No matter which team he signs with, if it were one of the three listed above, Benintendi would become a valuable asset on defence, as well as providing a top-tier on-base presence at the plate.

Poll : 0 votes