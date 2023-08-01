Andrew Chafin Trade to Milwaukee: Diamondbacks send $6,250,000 pitcher to Brewers in exchange for Peter Strzelecki

Left-handed relief pitcher Andrew Chafin is headed to the Milwaukee Brewers. Milwaukee will be Chafin's fifth team since he debuted with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2014.

It is an interesting trade as the Diamondbacks are in the hunt in the National League West. They are third in the division, 3.5 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers, who lead the division.

Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal Brewers get LH reliever Andrew Chafin from Diamondbacks, source tells @TheAthletic

Arizona will be getting right-handed pitcher Peter Strzelecki in return. He has appeared in 36 games this season, compiling a 3-5 record with a 4.54 ERA on 35.2 innings of work.

Jesse Friedman @JesseNFriedman Per @Gambo987, the Diamondbacks are getting 28-year-old RHP Peter Strzelecki from the Milwaukee Brewers for Andrew Chafin.



Strzelecki has a 4.54 ERA and 1.18 WHIP in 35.2 innings and is controllable through 2028. Has decent peripherals with a 3.81 FIP.

Strzelecki is controllable through 2028, while Chafin operates on a one-year deal. Arizona felt they would get more value from Strzelecki than having Chafin for the season.

Andrew Chafin should slot in nicely in the Brewers' bullpen. He has appeared in 43 games this season, compiling a 2-3 record with a 4.19 ERA on 34.1 innings of work. He also has eight saves under his belt this season.

Milwaukee added another left-handed relief pitcher by acquiring Andrew Chafin

One thing the Milwaukee Brewers desperately needed was another left-handed bullpen arm. Their only left-handed relief pitcher is Hoby Milner, who has been impressive this season. Milner has pitched 43 innings with a 2.30 ERA.

Milwaukee was hoping Justin Wilson would be ready to return during the second half of the season after Tommy John surgery. But, he was placed on the 15-day IL recently with a left lat strain. With no clear word on Wilson's return, it makes sense why the Brewers would acquire Andrew Chafin.

This is a solid move for Milwaukee, who is fighting for control of the National League Central. They are 1.5 games behind the exciting Cincinnati Reds, who have turned it around this season. The NL Central may come down to the final game of the season.