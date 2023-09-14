Andrew McCutchen Contract: Pirates plan to have extension talks with 15-year MLB veteran in upcoming offseason

Andrew McCutchen's 2023 campaign with the Pittsburgh Pirates was one of the best feel-good homecomings in recent memory. However, unfortunately for the former National League MVP, it came to an abrupt ending after the 15-year veteran suffered a partial Achilles tear last week.

The injury was a major blow to the successful season. However, it appears that both parties have a mutual interest in extending their relationship next season.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“We have incredible respect for him, on the field, off the field, what he’s meant,” #Pirates GM Ben Cherington said of Andrew McCutchen." - @TribSports

Pittsburgh Pirates general manager Ben Cherington revealed to reporters that the team is interested in retaining McCutchen next season and that they will meet with him during the offseason. Cherington continued, saying that he believes that the 36-year-old will be able to help the team in 2024.

The veteran outfielder returned to the club where he won the 2013 National League MVP Award, signing a one-year, $5 million deal with the Pirates this offseason. He proved to be a bargain signing for Pittsburgh, racking 12 home runs and 43 RBIs in 112 games this season.

Given his age and the nature of this injury, there is always a possibility that McCutchen will not play next season. However, he has gone on record stating that he does not wish to finish his career anywhere other than with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Here's a closer look at Andrew McCutchen's career with the Pittsburgh Pirates

McCutchen was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first round of the 2005 MLB Draft out of Fort Meade High School in Florida. Upon his MLB debut in 2009, the outfielder justified the team's decision to select him 11th overall, earning five All-Star selections, four Silver Slugger Awards, a Gold Glove Award, and an MVP during his 10 years with the team.

Expand Tweet

"Said before and yesterday reinforced it. If the Pirates retire jersey numbers — they do — Andrew McCutchen’s No. 22 should be retired upon his retirement. For the things he did on field, off and the way he’s brought baseball fans together unlike any player here in his generation." - @colin_dunlap

If McCutchen does return to the Pirates next season, he will continue to cement his legacy in the city of Pittsburgh, with some believing that the franchise needs to retire his jersey when he finishes his career.