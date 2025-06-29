Andrew McCutchen emotionally opens up after Pirates legend's death: "He was Superman for a lot of people"

The Pittsburgh Pirates were hit by sad news on Saturday after the death of former All-Star outfielder Dave Parker. Parker's death was announced by the team ahead of their game against the New York Mets on Saturday.
Following the death of the legendary outfielder, who established himself as a Pirates icon in his 11 seasons with the franchise, veteran slugger Andrew McCutchen opened up about Parker's impact in Pittsburgh.
"He was Superman to a lot of people when he was playing,” McCutchen said. “He was larger than life on the field and had a larger-than-life personality, too.”
McCutchen also recalled meeting Parker for the first time and being in awe of the former outfielder's stature. The veteran slugger also admitted learning about Parker's struggles with Parkinson's disease, diagnosed in 2012.
Dave Parker started his MLB career with the Pirates in 1973 and remained with the team till 1983. He was named the National League MVP in 1978 and won the World Series title with the Pirates the following year. He won his second World Series with the Oakland Athletics (now Athletics) in 1989.
His stellar career earned him a place in the Pirates and Cincinnati Reds' Hall of Fame. He was set to be inducted into Cooperstown next month after being elected by a special committee in December.
MLB remembers Dave Parker after former MVP's death
Although Dave Parker played most of his career in Pittsburgh, he grew up in Cincinnati, attending Courter Tech High School. The Cincinnati Reds paid tribute to the local hero in a statement:
"Dave was a towering figure on the field, in the clubhouse and in the Cincinnati community, where his baseball journey began, playing on the fields near his home and going to games at Crosley Field. Dave’s impact on the game and this franchise will never be forgotten.”
Dave Parker's impact is recognised beyond Pittsburgh and Cincinnati as MLB commissioner Rob Manfred shared a heartfelt message for the 'Cobra.'
"All of us throughout the game are deeply saddened by this loss,” Manfred said in a statement. “We will remember the Cobra forever, especially as his name soon officially joins the legends of our national pastime.”
The former MVP will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on July 27.