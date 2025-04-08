Andrew McCutchen’s wife Maria offers sneak peak into 2025 Spring Training, sharing moments she says was one of her best as an MLB star's wife

Pittsburgh Pirates player Andrew McCutchen’s wife, Maria, shared some of her favorite moments from the 2025 spring training. The couple, who married in 2014, have since welcomed four children together, including two sons and two daughters.

In December 2024, McCutchen re-signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates and reported to spring training camp to prepare for the 2025 season. During that time, he also enjoyed some quality moments with his family.

On Monday, Maria shared a few glimpses from that period on her Instagram account, captioning the post:

“Had to finally post some spring training photos before I post opening day ones.😂 One of my favorite spring trainings of all. 💖”

The images featured Andrew McCutchen in his Pirates uniform, sitting with his family on the grass. McCutchen, his wife Maria, and their children, sons Steel and Armani, and daughters Ave and Italia, can all be seen making playful expressions while posing for the picture.

Additional photos showed the children enjoying sweet treats, along with a few shots of them at the ballpark, watching their father play.

Andrew McCutchen’s wife Maria shares heartfelt family moments celebrating daughter Italia’s birthday

Maria shared another post on Monday with her 31.6K followers, featuring more spring training images along with snapshots from her youngest child Italia’s birthday. She captioned the post:

“Italia’s 1st birthday 🍓 and more spring training photos⚾️”

The image featured Italia, whom the McCutchen family welcomed in March 2024, wearing an adorable pink dress and a birthday cap with the number “1” on it. The background displayed "Happy Birthday" decorations.

Another snapshot showed Italia sitting alongside her sister Ave, who was also wearing a matching pink dress. A video clip was also shared, showing the entire family, including Andrew McCutchen singing “Happy Birthday” to little Italia.

Additional photos captured Andrew McCutchen enjoying a fishing trip with his sons, Steel and Armani. On Monday, the 38-year-old also had a solid performance for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the St. Louis Cardinals. He went 2 for 4, scoring one run and driving in two RBIs, contributing to the Pirates’ 8–4 victory.

