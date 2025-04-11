Andrew McCutchen's wife turns heads at home opener, drawing 1-word reaction from Brandon Crawford's spouse

Veteran Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen has been married to Maria Hanslovan since 2014. The couple shares four kids: two sons, Steel, born in 2017, Arman, born in 2019, and two daughters, Ave, born in 2021, and the youngest of them all, Italia, born in 2024.
The family of six resides in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where McCutchen has been playing professional baseball with the Pirates since 2023. His first stint with the ballclub came in 2009 when he made his MLB debut in Pittsburgh and spent nine seasons with the organization.
On Thursday, Maria shared images from the Pirates' home opener of the 2025 campaign against the New York Yankees at PNC Park. The images included Maria enjoying game day proceedings with her kids and friends from her suite. She also shared some heartfelt moments between Andrew McCutchen and the kids ahead of the game.
Take a look at the post here, captioned as:
"Pirates home opener⭐️⚾️🏴☠️ "
Retired Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford's wife, Jalynne, reacted to the social media post shared by Maria with a heartfelt one-word comment. Her comment read:
"Gorgeous 😍😍😍😍 "
McCutchen has had a decent start to his 2025 MLB campaign for Pittsburgh. While the Pirates are 5-8 for the season after their recent series victory against the Cardinals on Wednesday, McCutchen has a .267 batting average, one home run, five RBIs, and a .767 OPS in ten games this season. The 38-year-old veteran ballplayer is in his 17th season in the big leagues.
Andrew McCutchen's wife shared some delightful moments from 2025 Spring Training
On April 7, Maria shared pictures from a lively 2025 Spring Training on social media. The images included Andrew McCutchen, his wife and their four kids sharing goofy moments on the field, enjoying game day action in Florida with the ballclub's mascot.
Take a look at the post here, captioned as:
"Had to finally post some spring training photos before I post opening day ones.😂 One of my favorite spring trainings of all. 💖 "
The Pirates will now hit the road and take on the Reds in a three-game series at Great American Ball Park, starting Friday.