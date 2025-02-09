Andrew Vaughn's wife Lexi drops 4-word reaction to ex-Nationals OF Blake Rutherford's romantic proposal to Gracie Phillips

Andrew Vaughn and Blake Rutherford are professional baseball players. Their paths crossed in the Minor Leagues, and their girlfriends became friends. That relationship continues to this day.

On Friday, Blake Rutherford's girlfriend, Gracie Phillips, posted photos on her Instagram to celebrate a big occasion. Blake Rutherford proposed to his longtime girlfriend and Phillips used the following caption to share the news with the world

"02.07.2025 💍✨🤍 forever & always"

The photos show Rutherford down on one knee as he is in the middle of a heart that is made of roses. There are other photos in the album that show the happiness and excitement between the engaged couple.

Lexi Vaughn is the wife of Andrew Vaughn, the starting first baseman for the Chicago White Sox. They got married in November 2022.

The Vaughns are close to Blake Rutherford and Gracie Phillips and Lexi was sure to share the big news on her own Instagram story. Lexi shared a four-word reaction to highlight her excitement about the proposal.

"Besties are getting married!!" Lexi Vaughn commented

Vaughn and Rutherford were both big-time prospects at one time during their MLB journey, but neither has found much success. Rutherford is out of Major League Baseball and is playing in the Mexican League.

Andrew Vaughn's wife Lexi responds to Garrett Crochet leaving the White Sox

Andrew Vaughn will still be playing for the Chicago White Sox in 2025, but he is going to have to get familiar with several new teammates. The White Sox traded Garrett Crochet to the Boston Red Sox this offseason, a move that Crochet's wife, Rachel Crochet, posted on Instagram.

Rachel also added a touching caption on the post, noting that she and her husband, Garrett, will miss the Windy City.

"A bittersweet farewell to the best city we’ve ever known. Thank you for everything Chicago 🤍"

There were several comments on the Instagram post, including one from Andrew Vaughn's wife, Lexi.

"I'm gonna miss y'all so much😭" Lexi Vaughn commented

Lexi is familiar with being a supportive wife of a professional baseball player and she often shows support and celebrates other MLB couples.

