Matt Olson is now tied with Andruw Jones for the Atlanta Braves' franchise record of maximum home runs in a season, following his 51st dinger against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Braves won the game 7-6.

Jones is a legend in Atlanta. In the twelve seasons he played for the Braves, Jones was named All-Star 5 times and was a 10-time Golden Glove winner. In 2005 he led the NL RBI and home run charts.

With 51 dingers in the season, he set the franchise record until it was tied on Tuesday by Matt Olson, who is having a season to remember. His 51 homers are a part of the 281 home runs hit by Atlanta this season - a single-season National League record for any team in history.

In the fourth inning of the game, Olson hit the first pitch he faced by Zack Wheeler out of the stands towards the deep left field seats for the record. Fans returned the ball for him to keep it as a souvenir.

Andruw Jones was quite satisfied with the fact that he had company at the top of the table and took to social media to congratulate Olson.

“way to go @mattolson21 proud of you keep it going 60?” Jones wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Matt Olson enters recordbooks with 51st homer

The first baseman, who also scored his 49th and 50th homers the night before in the same arena, has 11 homers in 18 games at the stadium. Olson came into the game on pace for 56 home runs and 143 RBI for the season.

Matt Olson is also on a 10-game hitting streak. He is the first left-handed batter in the NL to smash 50 home runs since Prince Fielder did so in 2007 and one of just 15 players to do so since 2000.